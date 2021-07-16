Neighbors Helping Neighbors Readies To Help Fulton County

By: Jacob Kessler

Neighbors Helping Neighbors is set to hold its event at Reighard Park in Wauseon on July 29th, 30th and 31st. The event will run from 4pm to 8pm on the 29th and 30th and from 9am to 5pm on the 31st.

The events purpose is to provide parents in Fulton County a way to get the school supplies their children need without breaking the bank.

The events are by appointment only and each person will be given a 30-minute block of time. During that time parents can come in and get the items that their children will need.

With so many schools in the county, a list was not taken from each of them. All of the items are being donated by several local churches that are wanting to do what they can to help.

Staple items will be present such as back packs, crayons, paper, disinfecting wipes, pencils and more.

Items will be available throughout each day regardless of when the appointment is. Sherrill Woodard is a part of the committee that runs the event and explained how it will help the community.

“I feel very strongly that part of our role is to help serve our community. With how everything has gone this past year financially and otherwise it is great to help people out and show them a tangible expression of God’s love,” Sherrill said.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors will be at the Wauseon Homecoming parade handing out flyers to spread more awareness for the event.

Appointments can be made by going to their website at www.tinyurl.com/wauseonnhn2021 and also by going to their Facebook page or by calling them at 419-335-3686.

