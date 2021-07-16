Vacation Bible School Planned At Living Hope Free Methodist Church

What: Vacation Bible School
When: August 8, 9, 10 Sunday, Monday, Tuesday From 6 to 7:45 p.m.
Where: Living Hope Free Methodist Church, 1051 W. Jackson St., West Unity, Ohio (For ages 4 years thru 6th grade)
