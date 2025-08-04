Never Let Go Ministries Uplift Women At Serenity Haven

PRESS RELEASE – Thursday, July 31, Victor & Mary Juarez of Never Let Go Ministries, went to Serenity Haven in Fayette to speak to the women in alcohol and drug rehabilitation. They shared the story of Marjoe’s addiction, (Mary’s son), who lost his life in 2010 to a prescription overdose.

They were greeted with open arms, and there was time afterwards to talk personally to the women who are trying to regain their lives back.

They each received a t-shirt and a Jesus Calling devotional. There were also Never Let Go bracelets, pens, key chains, and much literature for the women to take.

Miss Edgerton, Felicity Thiel, gave NLG “Stress Less Bags” with positive messages and a couple inspiring items, to hand out to the women, and they also had a little basket filled with little Jesus’s that Pam Wampler donated to NLG.

Victor and Mary feel that every item they can hold on to that can help remind them to stay positive, will be a huge help in their recovery, and will help make better communities.

Never Let Go Ministries 15th annual Cruise-In and 5th Fall Fest is coming up Saturday, Sept. 13, in Edgerton. Anyone needing any information on the Cruise-In this can contact NLG at 419-212-2777, or for information on the Fall Fest can call Kim at 419-212-0008.

NLG is accepting monetary donations and also gifts for the raffle table. Pictured above are Never Let Go’s, Victor and Mary Juarez, along with Tabatha Kersten, Assistant Director.