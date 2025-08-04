Parkview Bryan Hospital Named To Becker’s Healthcare 100 Great Community Hospitals List

PRESS RELEASE – Parkview Bryan Hospital was recently named to Becker’s Healthcare’s 100 Great Community Hospitals list.

The Becker’s editorial team selected these hospitals based on nominations and insights from respected rankings and ratings organizations, including U.S. News & World Report, Healthgrades, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, The Leapfrog Group, the National Rural Health Association and The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

The selected community hospitals are recognized for their dedication to clinical excellence, academic advancement and personalized, whole-person care delivery in the communities they serve.

It’s the first time Parkview Bryan Hospital was named to Becker’s Great Community Hospital list, after Parkview Huntington Hospital was selected in both 2023 and 2024.

“We’re proud to be recognized among the nation’s best community hospitals,” said Chad Tinkel, market president, Parkview Health Ohio.

“Being able to deliver excellent care close to home is the hallmark of community hospitals and Parkview Bryan Hospital continues to deliver great service and a great experience here in northwest Ohio.”

Parkview Bryan Hospital joined Parkview Health in fall 2023, which has allowed it to continue to provide local care while also gaining access to new opportunities and the wider network of Parkview specialists and services across the region.

Parkview Bryan has grown its capabilities in the time since, including the renovation of its radiation oncology department, the addition of a linear accelerator in fall 2024, and the debut of a new da Vinci robotic surgery system in spring 2025.

The hospital was also recognized this spring as a Top 20 Rural and Community Hospital by the National Rural Health Association, as well as a Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for its sixth consecutive year.

Parkview’s expanded quality and safety infrastructure has helped Bryan improve its Leapfrog Safety Grades, including receiving its first “A’ grade in fall 2024 while also being recognized with Chartis Performance Leadership Awards for strong performance in outcomes in 2023 and quality in 2024.

“Providing high-quality healthcare in rural communities is a cornerstone of what Parkview is all about,” said Dr. Jeff Bender, chief medical officer, Parkview Bryan Hospital.

“While rural hospitals are facing increasing pressures and challenges nationally, Parkview continues to invest in our community hospitals to maintain access to services when and where people need them. Parkview Bryan Hospital is a shining example of what great care and a great experience looks like.”

For more information about Parkview Bryan Hospital and the more than 20 specialties and services offered on its campus, www.parkview.com/locations/parkview-bryan-hospital.