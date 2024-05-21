Never Let Go Ministries Visits Renewal Center

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERRENEWAL CENTER VISIT … Never Let Go Ministries (NLG), Victor and Mary Juarez, traveled to Napoleon to give their presentation to the men in recovery at the Renewal Center. They handed out “Serenity” devotionals to everyone who wanted one, and they also gave many t-shirts as door prizes. The men welcomed them with open arms and thanked them for coming and sharing with them. Jeremy Thomas and Mark Maxson also shared a little of their stories, which also had a big impact on the men. Pictured from left to right are Jeremy Thomas, Mark Maxson, Chad Wieland-Therapist, and Mary and Victor Juarez.