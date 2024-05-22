St. Mary School (Edgerton) Students Lend A Hand At Never Let Go Ministries

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCOMMUNITY SERVICE … To celebrate “Catholic Schools Week”, St. Mary School of Edgerton students, grades 1st and 4th, walked to the Never Let Go Ministries office at the Village Hall in Edgerton, to do a “community day and service-learning projects” for the ministry. Some of them stamped devotionals that will be handed out to youth, and some put chains on little crosses which will be used in the ministry. Many students colored and made homemade cards that will be given to people in recovery from alcohol and substance abuse. Victor and Mary enjoyed having the students and said they all did a terrific job at whatever they did. Their work was appreciated and will help to encourage many different people who are looking for Hope. Shown in the picture are the students with two of St. Mary’s teachers, Mrs. Kim Diehl, and Mrs. Karen Adkins.