New Event Featuring Progressive Dinner & Thrilling Movie Coming To Museum Of Fulton County

Wauseon, OH – The Museum of Fulton County is excited to be hosting a suspense-filled evening on Saturday, April 20 at the museum across from the fairgrounds.

The new culinary venture, “Dining on the 20th Century Limited,” will feature a thrilling movie and progressive dinner served on this historic “train ride”.

Registered guests will enjoy a delicious, four-course meal served at the museum, set up to represent the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, a dining car as it passes through Fulton County, and the Carver’s Café at Mount Rushmore.

Guests will be served Plaza Antipasto with non-alcoholic champagne, Salisbury Steak with sliced mushrooms, Green Bean Crecy, Parsley Potatoes, Thomas Jefferson’s Ice Cream and much more!

These tantalizing dishes will be prepared using recipes from 1958 menus and the famous movie North by Northwest will be shown between courses.

The 20th Century Limited offered the finest in accommodations and services as it ran between New York City and Chicago from 1902 to 1967.

The train was a symbol of sophistication and style, and this sleek locomotive with plush interiors was the perfect setting for this thrilling Alfred Hitchcock film!

“With the opening of our All Aboard Train Exhibit this year, we’re excited to be hosting another train-themed event at the museum,” shared John Swearingen, Jr., director of the Museum of Fulton County.

“We’re thrilled to offer our guests a taste of history as we reenact a ride on the 20th Century Limited from New York to Mount Rushmore.”

“We’ll highlight two American classics at this new event . . . a famous American spy thriller film and the 20th Century Limited – the most famous train in American history!”

Guests are encouraged to dress for 1958 train travel for this culinary event at the museum. There will be lunch and dinner seatings (dinner sold out) available for this special event.

Guests can still register to attend “Dining on the 20th Century Limited” at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20. Reservations and prepayment are required since seating is limited. Will call tickets are only $40 and are available for purchase online, at the museum, or by calling 419.337.7922.

Another train-themed event, a Mother’s Day Tea – Fashions on the 20th Century Limited, will be held on Saturday, May 11 at History Manor in Wauseon.

At this popular afternoon tea, registered guests can enjoy fine teas, homemade scones, luncheon sandwiches, and delicious desserts while learning about fashion and the glamour of train travel on the 20th Century Limited. Additional event information can be found online at museumoffultoncounty.org/upcoming-events

The Museum of Fulton County and Legacy Gift Shop are located at 8848 State Highway 108, across from the Fulton County Fairgrounds. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more about special events, shopping, memberships, or how to plan a visit to the Museum of Fulton County call 419-337-7922 or visit museumoffultoncounty.org. Additional information is also available on the museum Facebook and Instagram pages.