4-H Camp Palmer All Camp Clean-Up Scheduled For April 6

To open and prepare the grounds at 4-H Camp Palmer, we need volunteer help. Does your club or organization need a service project?

An adult must accompany youth ages 8-15 years of age. Please be prepared to bring your own rakes, and work gloves.

The clean-up morning is scheduled for Saturday, April 6 from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. Please check in at the covered bridge entrance for work assignments.

Some of our main projects will include leaf raking, picking up sticks, mulching trails, and removing pool cover at 10:00 a.m.

The camp is located at 26450 County Road MN, Fayette, Ohi...