Fellowship Of Christian Athletes Holds Annual Champions Celebration

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERINTERVIEW … Archbold’s Aniyah Copeland speaks during the student interviews portion of the dinner.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Buckeye Border Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes held its annual Champions Celebration on Sunday, March 24th.

The celebration took place at the Archbold Evangelical Church and ran from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

There, student-athletes from across five counties were honored and a...