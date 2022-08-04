New Heights Educational Group Honors Volunteers Of The Year

New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) held its 2022 Annual Recognition Day on July 30, 2022. The event recognizes and celebrates volunteer impact and student success.
Pamela Clark, Executive Director of NHEG, stated, “Our volunteers and students have an exceptional work ethic and positive behavior that has a direct impact on NHEG and our communities. I am thrilled to honor them on this day.”
Volunteers of the Year 2022
Javier Cortes – Online Manager of the Year
Marina Klimi – Production Manager of the Year; Social Media Manager of the Year
Frani Wyner – Photographer of the Year
Padmapriya (Priya) Kedharnath – Accountant of the Year
Caroline Chen – HR Coordinator of the Year; Student Leader of the Year
Meghna Kilaparthi – Math Tutor of the Year
Sarika Gauba – Content Builder of the Year
Rhone-Ann Huang – Reading Ambassador of the Year
Julia Landy – Graphic Designer of the Year; New Media and Video Editing of the Year
Laura Casanova – Proofreader/Editor of the Year
Nina Le – Tutor of the Year – Live Lessons
Victor Rodriguez – Screenplay Writer of the Year
Barbara Bullen – Internet Radio Host of the Year
Ramyasree Arva – Google Classroom Course Updater of the Year
Vy Dinh – Instructional Video Creator of the Year; Google Classroom Course Creator of the Year
Alexandre Oliveira – Photo Editor of the Year
Students Nominated for NSHSS | National Society of High School Scholars
Caroline Chen
Allene Yue
Stephanie Song
Nina Le
Rhone-Ann Huang
