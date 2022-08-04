New Heights Educational Group Honors Volunteers Of The Year

Facebook

New Heights Educational Group (NHEG) held its 2022 Annual Recognition Day on July 30, 2022. The event recognizes and celebrates volunteer impact and student success.

Pamela Clark, Executive Director of NHEG, stated, “Our volunteers and students have an exceptional work ethic and positive behavior that has a direct impact on NHEG and our communities. I am thrilled to honor them on this day.”

Volunteers of the Year 2022

Javier Cortes – Online Manager of the Year

Marina Klimi – Production Manager of the Year; Social Media Manager of the Year

Frani Wyner – Photographer of the Year

Padmapriya (Priya) Kedharnath – Accountant of the Year

Caroline Chen – HR Coordinator of the Year; Student Leader of the Year

Meghna Kilaparthi – Math Tutor of the Year

Sarika Gauba – Content Builder of the Year

Rhone-Ann Huang – Reading Ambassador of the Year

Julia Landy – Graphic Designer of the Year; New Media and Video Editing of the Year

Laura Casanova – Proofreader/Editor of the Year

Nina Le – Tutor of the Year – Live Lessons

Victor Rodriguez – Screenplay Writer of the Year

Barbara Bullen – Internet Radio Host of the Year

Ramyasree Arva – Google Classroom Course Updater of the Year

Vy Dinh – Instructional Video Creator of the Year; Google Classroom Course Creator of the Year

Alexandre Oliveira – Photo Editor of the Year

Students Nominated for NSHSS | National Society of High School Scholars

Caroline Chen

Allene Yue

Stephanie Song

Nina Le

Rhone-Ann Huang