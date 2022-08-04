Police Log & Court News For August 3rd, 2022

Facebook

BRYAN POLICE

July 21st

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•CCNO 3151 CR 24-25, warrants, report they have subject with Bryan Department, report taken

•South/Bellaire, traffic stop, window tint, warning

•300 W. High St. blk., telephone report, request to speak to unit, handled

•Main/Wilson, traffic detail, handled

•329 E. Mulberry St., lockout

•Meadow Creek Apartments 1700 E. High St., assist civilian, both parties warned for telecommunications harassment, warning

•900 Oakwood Ave., family trouble, added to previous report, extra patrol required

•Wilson/Allen, traffic stop, investigative

•405 E. Hamilton St., crew, CO Check, in service

•Fountain City Fitness, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Meadow Creek apartments, juvenile Complaint, advised

•Union/High, traffic stop, investigative

•300 N. Garden St. blk., auto violation, unable to locate

•WC East Annex 1425 E. High St., warrant served, report taken, adult arrest

•Circle K 923 S. Main St., traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•900 Oakwood Ave., family trouble, report taken

•1019 Colonial Ln., assist civilian, gave advice

•200 E. Maple St. blk., assist civilian, subject in roadway, handled

•CHWC hospital 433 W. High St., assist Life Flight

•Completely PC 218 W. High St., assault, report taken

•1200 S. Main St. blk., lockout

•Thiel Oil 710 E. Wilson St., forgery/fraud, report taken of fraud

•112 E. Pierce St., assist civilian, subject in care of BCH

•McDonald Ruff Ice Rink 601 Townline Rd., property found

•South/Bellaire, traffic stop, speed, citation

July 22nd

•300 E. High St. blk., harassment, gave advice

•609 Noble Dr., assist civilian, report taken

•315 E. Hamilton St., dog complaint, report of neighbor’s dogs loose, report taken

•631 S. Allen St., doors open, report of open window in residence, handled

•320 N. Beech St., auto theft, req. to speak with unit referencing possible auto theft, handled

•Mulberry/Walnut, accident no injury, report taken

•Bryan Inn 924 E. High St., assist other department, Beloit W1 req. unit assist, report taken

•144 Amy Dr., keep the peace, handled

•High/Main, hazardous condition, report of semi in intersection in the west bound land not moving, unable to locate

•CHWC hospital, auto violation, report of a grey mustang speeding up and down High in front of hospital, unable to. Locate

•524 E. South St., juvenile complaint, report taken

•411 N. Cherry St., parking violation, citation 6596 issued, vehicle marked for 72 hour park, handled

•Main/Wilson, traffic detail, handled

•Oakwood/John, traffic stop, stop sign, citation

•Oakwood/Newdale, auto violation, abandon vehicle, handled

•Oakwood/Newdale, traffic stop, stop sign, citation

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Colonial/Union, traffic stop, seat belt with speed, citation

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•South/Union, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Walmart 1215 S. Main St., shoplifting, report of a tag switcher, report taken

•1113 S. Lynn St., hang up 911, handled

•328 W. Butler St., forgery/fraud, report scam, advice given

•Bryan PD, assist other department, fingerprinting, report taken

•CCNO, warrant, adult arrest

•Tri State Swap Shop, traffic stop, warning

July 23rd

•Loyal Order of Moose 710 N. Main St., suspicious person, handled

•100 S. Beech St. blk., traffic stop, improper turn, warning

•Union/Perry, traffic stop, lights required, warning

•Shaffers Restaurant 309 N. Main St., assist civilian, waved down by subject, handled

•Club Bentley’s 124 W. High St., drunks, request officer, report taken

•Tomco 730 E. South St., burglar alarm, handled

•1042 Cardinal Dr., vandalism, report of vandalism to garage door, handled

•1107 Cardinal Dr., larceny, report of a theft, report taken

•Krill Funeral Home 860 W. Mulberry, escort funeral

•421 E. High St., auto theft, report taken

•110 S. Mill St., crew, lift assist

•Walmart, juvenile complaint, assist mother getting her 15 year old who left home earlier in day, report taken

•Union/South, traffic stop, speed, citation

•1107 Willmoore Circle, lockout

•110 LaGlyda Ct., property damage, report of damage to vehicles, civil matter

•South/Bellaire, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Union/Union Place Dr., traffic stop, citation

•1506 Colonial Ln., well being check

•511 Wesley Ave., dog complaint, loose dogs, handled

•400 N. Lynn St. blk., auto violation, unable to locate

•327 E. High St., suspicious person, subject on bicycle, advised of lights required on bicycles

•0 E High St., traffic detail

July 24th

•Perry/Main, traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•Walgreens 403 S. Main, auto suspicious, handled

•Maple/Main, traffic stop, left of center, warning

•Kora Brew House and Wine Bar 120 S. Lynn St., burglar alarm, front door and motion alarm, spoke with employee, all is fine, handled

•348 E. Edgerton St., hang up 911, handled

•100 W. Bryan St. blk., traffic stop, stop sign, warning

•Eastland Baptist Church 1229 E. High St., locked out of vehicle, handled

•Town & Country 1210 E. High St., accident no injury, report taken

•Fabricare Car Wash 1225 W. High St, lockout, handled

•Main/Wilson, traffic detail

•New Home Development 617 N. Walnut St., assist civilian, handled

•Fountain Grove/CR 13, accident no injury, report taken

•Father Johns 301 W. Butler St., burglar alarm, handled

•Tomco 730 E. South St., burglar alarm, handled

•Bryan PD, assist WCSO, report taken

•A&W/KFC 1113 S. main St., report a customer threw food at her and was cussing her out, handled

•310 E. Butler St., disturb peace, report of neighbor being loud, handled

•Burger Kin 1220 S. Main St., crew, smoke showing, in service

•South/Bellaire, traffic stop, speed, warning

July 25th

•Huntington Bank 310 S. Main St., traffic stop, head light out, warning

•Donaldson Ace Hardware 421 N. Union St., traffic stop, one head light required, warning

•High/Glen Arbor, traffic stop, signal violation, warning

•Four Seasons 233 S. Main St., assist other department, OSP traffic stop, handled

•Mulberry/Lynn, traffic stop, stop sign violation, warning

•High/Myers, traffic stop, no ol, citation

•503 E. Wilson, suspicious person, 34 rode past the officer on a bike and ran in this residence, handled

•High/Main, traffic stop, display of temp tag, warning

•Bryan PD, warrant service, report taken

•N. Union/Trailer Court, traffic stop, no oln, citation

•300 N. Main St. blk., traffic stop, window tint, warning

•Union/Titan Tire, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Titan Tire 927 S. Union St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Titan Tire, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Wesley United Methodist 903 Center St., Escort funeral, handled

•Pizza Hut 1401 W. High St., assist WCSO, unable to locate

•Alvordton, warrant, WCSO has subject in 15, report taken

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, dog complaint, report of dog left in vehicle, unable to locate

•121 N. Myers, larceny, report of theft, no report at this time

•341 E. Bryan St., messages, Hamilton In. request unit deliver message, handled

•Cornerstone Critters 145 S. Main St., lockout

•819 N. Main St., well being check, contact notice left

•Dollar General 1202 E. High St., lockout, unable to locate

•Main/Fountain Grove, auto violation, vehicle swerving, handled

•420 E. Butler St., hang up 911, handled

•High/Myers, traffic stop, expired plates, warning

•High/Union, accident no injury, report taken

•Main/Wilson, traffic detail, handled

•Bryan Metals 1103 S. Main St., crew, cat stuck in a pipe

•Main/Bryan, traffic stop, window tint, warning

•Main/Wilson, traffic detail, handled

•200 S. Union St. blk., traffic stop, speed, citation

•907 W. High St., well being check, handled

•100 N. Main St. blk., traffic stop, speed, closed

•100 S. Main St., suspicious person, out on a bike, handled

•633 Center St., larceny, report of scam, report taken

•Walnut/Edgerton, suspicious person, report of subjects possibly trying to get into the grain elevator, handled

•High/Huntington, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/Butler, traffic stop, FTY when entering the roadway and no MC endorsement. MC legally parked on S. Main, citation

•Wilson/Toy, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/Mulberry, traffic stop, no seat belt, headlights required, citation

•Wilson/Emmet, traffic stop, lighted lights, citation

•900 S. Main St. blk., disturb peace, report of female banging a hammer and yelling and swearing, handled

•Skate Park 925 E. Perry St., suspicious vehicle, handled

July 26th

•Imagination Station, suspicious auto, handled

•Goodwill 1210 S. Main St., suspicious auto, handled

•S. Main in front of Plaza Motel, traffic stop, two head lights required, warning

•Main/Plaza, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/Taylor, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Subway, suspicious person, male subject, handled

•Main/Viaduct, traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•St. Rt. 127/CR 15D, crew, in service

•CHWC hospital, assist Life Flight, handled

•Bryan Light & Water 841 E. Edgerton St., crew, electric meter smoke alarm, Kiera from BMU advised to cancel

•South/Potters, traffic stop, speed, warning

•603 E. Butler St., assist civilian, handled

•Townline/School, traffic stop, window tint, warning

•New Era Ohio 520 W. Mulberry St., harassment, report of harassment, will attempt to contact other half and warn them for trespass, warning

•222 N. Myers St., trash complaint, report taken

•Eric’s Ice Cream 1022 Center St., property found, report taken

•Mayberry/Newdale, traffic stop, window tint, warning

•1306 Markey Dr., juvenile complaint, handled

•610 E. Bryan St., crew, lift assist

•809 W. High St., well being check

•507 Summer Field Ln., forgery/fraud, report of fraud, no report taken, handled

•Wendy’s 1120 E. High St., assist civilian, request unit referring to issus with a customer, warning

•Main/Wilson, traffic detail

•1039 Sommers St. N., forgery fraud, reports of a fraudulent check, handled, referred to other department

•Main/Wilson, traffic detail

•100 N. Main St. blk., traffic stop, window tint, speed, citation

•High/Allen, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Classic Hair Design 316 N. Main St., assist civilian, report of a scam, handled

•603 E. Butler, keep the peace, handled

•1012 Clover Rd., crew, check room after a switch and outlets shot an arc, in service

July 27th

•Union/Perry, traffic stop, no license plate light, warning

•Bryan Street Department 330 Townline Rd., doors open, open gate, building checked, everything secure

•Emmet/High, traffic stop, no reflectors on bicycle, warning

•Allied Moulded Main plt. 222 N. Union St., traffic stop, two headlights required, warning

•Union/Edgerton, traffic stop, DUS, citation

•Cardinal/Center, auto suspicious, with semi, warning

•522 N. Myers St., harassment reported, will attempt to make contact with other half, handled

•909 E. High St., assist other department, assist w/man unit for warrant, report taken

•844 E. Trevitt St., harassment, handled

•15/127, auto violation, no oln w/cracked windshield. Citation

•216 E. Butler, keep the peace, civil issue

•Circle K, larceny, report of internal theft, report taken

•CHWC hospital, assist CCNO with prisoner at CHWC, report taken

•Main/Wilson, traffic detail

•South/Allen, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Meadow Creek apartments, harassment, handled

•Main/Wilson, traffic detail

•200 W. High St blk., traffic stop, investigative

•Wilson/Lynn, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Wilson/Myers, traffic stop, head lights required, warning

•Main/Maple, traffic stop, adult arrest made, report taken

DELTA POLICE

July 22nd

•Harassment – 2260 Redbud

•Business/Residential Security Check – 322 South Madison Street

July 23rd

•Assist Fire/EMS – 2120 Peartree Lane

•Information – County Road 7-2 Near County Road J

•Miscellaneous – 114 Edgewood Avenue

July 24th

•Assist Other Police Agency – County Road 6-2, between US 20A and County Road H

•Drug Abuse – Delta Reservoir, 7716 County Road H, Upper Parking Lot

•Juvenile Unruly – 206 North Madison

July 25th

•Misc. Traffic Incident – 200 Block of South Madison Street

•Zoning Violation – 108 Jefferson

July 26th

•Assault – Speedway Gas Station, 420 Main Street

•Crash/property damage/non-injury – Marcos Pizza, 816 Main Street

July 27th

•Unsecured Property/Open Door – Delta Middle School, 1100 Panther Pride Drive

July 28th

•Suspicious Vehicle – Delta Reservoir Upper Parking Lot, 7716 County Road H

•Curfew Violation – Area of Linfoot Avenue near Van Buren Street

•Zoning Violations – 311 Mckinley Street

•Property Lost/Found – 421 Fernwood

EDGERTON POLICE

July 22nd

•US-6 and Ash, Blocked R/R

July 23rd

•Edgerton Main Stop, PI Accident

July 25th

•138 W Gas, Medical

July 26th

•217 W River, Fraud

July 27th

•328 W Vine Park View Nursing, Lockout

•228 N Oak, Missing Person

•714 S Michigan Ave, Medical

•127 E Lynn, Lockout

July 28th

•303 Gerhart, Medical

EDON POLICE

July 22nd

•02991 CR-L, PI Accident

July 25th

•302 W Indiana, Animal Problem

MONTPELIER POLICE

July 22nd

•913 Maplehurst, Well Being Check

•13399 SR-15 Holiday Inn Ex, Unwanted Person

July 23rd

•Evergreen rm14 924 Charlie, Medical

•Platt St Bridge, Well Being Check

•523 S Pleasant, Traffic Hazard

•Storrer Park, Domestic Dispute

•120 N Harrison, Trespassing

•Mont Pool, Suspicious

•SR-15 N/B from Ace Corners, Traffic Offense

•1242 Carnation, Agency Assist

July 24th

•101 E Water, Trauma

•N/b on S Harrison, Vandalism

•Lassus 107 N Main, Stray Animal

•218 E Wayne, Vandalism

•1242 Carnation, Juvenile

•119 Lafayette, Missing Dog

•212 W Lawrence, Missing Dog

•202 E Wabash Apt E2, Trespassing

July 26th

•1201 E Main State Bank, Alarm

•Evergreen rm 23A 924 Charlie, Medical

July 27th

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, 911 Hang Up

July 28th

•323 S Jonesville, Domestic Dispute

•304 W Brown, PD Accident

•1110 Cherry, Juvenile

•611 S Empire, Civil

July 29th

•E Main Near Fairview, PI Accident

PIONEER POLICE

July 23rd

•417 W First, Mental

July 25th

•1000 S State Cornerstone I, Criminal Damaging

•805 S State Lot 13, 911 Hang Up

July 26th

•204 S Wyandot, Theft

•301 Mulberry, Fraud

•301 E Mulberry, Fraud

July 27th

•301 Mulberry, Traffic Hazard

July 28th

•417 first, Mental

•School Park 400 Baubice, Lost Property

July 29th

•108 ½ N Wyandot Upstairs, Suspicious

STRYKER POLICE

July 24th

•202 N Depot, Illegal Burning

•203 Chase, Lockout

July 26th

•Dollar General 911 S Defiance, Theft

July 27th

•111 E Allison, Suspicious Activity

July 29th

•114 S West Stryker Farmers, Alarm

WAUSEON POLICE

July 20th

•840 W ELM ST UNIT 1103, Welfare Check

•263 W CHESTNUT ST, Sex Offense

•840 W ELM ST UNIT 1103, Welfare Check

•1095 N SHOOP AVE, Animal Call

•1200 N SHOOP AVE, Welfare Check

July 21st

•303 W LEGGETT ST, Investigate Complaint

•840 W ELM ST UNIT 102, 911 Hang Up-Contact in person

•485 E AIRPORT HWY, Accident-Property Damage

•128 MARSHALL ST, Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•495 E AIRPORT HWY, Lost/Found/Recovered

•438 W PARK ST, Investigate Complaint

•247 MONROE ST, Accidental Overdose

•216 W CHESTNUT ST, 911 Hang Up-Contact in person

•1285 N SHOOP AVE UNIT 7, Animal Call-Possible animal in distress

•605 E LEGGETT ST, Juveniles

•840 W ELM ST UNIT 102, Trespassing

July 22nd

•N GLENWOOD AVE@AIRPORT, Disabled Vehicle

•559 N SHOOP AVE, Larceny

•E ELM ST@N FRANKLIN ST, Investigate Complaint

•507 N FULTON ST, Vandalism

•485 E AIRPORT HWY, Accident-property damage

•1000 N GLENWOOD AVE, Welfare Check

July 23rd

•E ELM ST@MARSHALL ST, Suspicious activity

•814 OTTOKEE ST, Loud noise

•E LEGGETT ST@S MAPLEWOOD, Vandalism

•219 S FULTON ST, Funeral escort

•E AIRPORT HWY@N SHOOP AVE, Accident-Property Damage

•133 S FULTON ST UNIT 3, Investigate Complaint

•725 ENTERPRISE AVE, Alarm drop

•230 CLINTON ST, Civil matter

•151 S FULTON ST, Disorderly Conduct

•1060 N SHOOP AVE, Suspicious Person

•1285 N SHOOP AVE UNIT 106, Disorderly Conduct

•485 E AIRPORT HWY, Welfare Check

•E LEGGETT ST@S SHOOP AVE, Welfare Check

July 24th

•123 N FULTON ST, Trespassing

•425 COLE ST UNIT 401, Civil Matter

•1436 CLERMONT DR, Larceny

•840 W ELM ST UNIT 600, Fight

•434 N FULTON ST, Animal Call

July 25th

•1285 N SHOOP AVE UNIT 77, Suspicious Activity

•413 W ELM ST, Welfare Check

•810 N SHOOP AVE, Investigate Complaint

•438 MARSHALL ST, Unwanted

•230 CLINTON ST, Missing Person

•485 E AIRPORT HWY, Property Damage

•423 E CHESTNUT ST, Larceny

•725 S SHOOP AVE, Welfare Check

•245 E WILLOW ST, Suspicious Person

July 26th

•1115 N OTTOKEE ST, Larceny

•GLENWOOD ST @ E. LINFOOT, Welfare Checl

•133 LINCOLN ST, Investigate Complaint

•1209 APACHE DR, Trespassing

•435 E LINFOOT ST, Telephone Harassment

•854 HIGHLAND DR, Welfare Check

July 27th

•380 E AIRPORT HWY, Suspicious Activity

WEST UNITY POLICE

July 22nd

• Floral Grove Cemetery, Escort

• US-127 N/b at CR-I.50, Traffic Offense

July 23rd

• Holly Jolly Christmas Shop, Unsecure Premise

• 205 W Jackson WEU Mini Mart, Stray Animal

• 125 Shirecrest Apt 201, Medical

• 201 S Cedar, Information

• 201 E Jackson A&D, Laundromat, Citizen Assist

• 715 E North Lot 12, 911 Hang Up

• 403 W Church, Animal Problem

July 24th

• 201 E Jackson Laundromat, 911 Hang Up

July 25th

• 207 Taylor, Theft

• Memorial Park, Found Property

• 501 E Church Apt 104, Juvenile

July 26th

• 106 S Lincoln, Civil

• 705 E Church, Ordinance Violation

• 327 S Main, Ordinance Violation

• 501 E Church Apt 301, Juvenile Problem

• 601 W Jackson, Lockout

July 27th

• US-20A E of CR-22, Agency Assist

• W Jackson and S Main, 911 Hang Up

• 111 N Main, Illegal Dumping

• 201 S Cedar, Agency Assist

July 28th

• 505 N Main Jacoby’s, PD Accident

• 128 S Lincoln, Unruly Child

• 105 Lynn, Lockout

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Shawn Maney, 35, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence. He did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Maney to prison for 14 months.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Fickle, Emaleigh R (Wauseon) Stop Sign. Waived Amount.

•Steele, Jacob I (Wauseon) Reckless Op. Waived Amount.

OHIO STATE PATROL

July 22nd

•US-6 E/B from Pences Candy, Traffic Offense

•SR-107 W CR-9, PD Accident

July 23rd

•Turnpike Median East of Ex, PI Accident

•SR-49 & CR-H, PI Accident

•CR-D W of Lois Clark Ln, PD Accident

July 24th

•CR-2 N of CR-L, PD Accident

•US-6 E SR-66, PD Accident

•N/b CR-2 from CR-K, Domestic Dispute

July 25th

•CR-13 N of US-6, PD Accident

•SR-15 N of CR-S, PD Accident

•CR-19.50 and CR-F, Traffic Hazard

July 26th

•CR-6 S CR-6/C, Traffic Hazard

•US-127 CR-15.D, PI Accident

•CR-19 & CR-C, PD Accident

July 27th

•SR-191 CR-C, PD Accident

July 28th

•80/90 Just West of Exit 2, PI Accident

•US-6 between CR-8 and CR-9, Abandoned Vehicle

WILLIAMS COUNTY FIRE INCIDENT

July 22nd

• CR-5 N RR Tracks, Fire

July 23rd

• 23494 CR-B.50, Trauma

• Turnpike Median East of Ex, PI Accident

• 1018 Lakeshore, Alarm

• Edgerton Main Stop, PI Accident

• SR-49 & CR-H, PI Accident

• SR-49 & CR-H, PI Accident

• Pioneer Rd S of Miller Rd, Car Fire

• 23494 CR-B.50, Trauma

July 24th

• 202 N Depot, Illegal Burning

July 26th

• 13548 CR-K, Fire Alarm

• 308 N Broadway, Mutual Aid

July 28th

• 80/90 Just West of Exit 2, PI Accident

July 29th

• E Main Near Fairview, PI Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY EMS

July 22nd

•BCH ER to Flower, Transfer

•M and D Motel rm 16 07975, Medical

•07091 SR-15, Suspicious Activity

•205 Williams Columbia, Breathing

•WCGH ER to Toledo Hospital, Transfer

•1104 Wesley Bryan Healthcare, Trauma

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•936 E Wilson Apt C6, Medical

•1915 E Wilson Unit C1, Trauma

•110 S Mill Pulaski, Trauma

•12313 CR-S, Trauma

•12313 CR-S, Trauma

July 23rd

•BCH ER to Parkview ER, Transfer

•Bentley’s W Main, Medical

•Evergreen rm14 924 Charlie, Medical

•BCH ER to Evergreen Health, Transfer

•04187 CR-25 Hidden Valley, Medical

•23494 CR-B.50, Trauma

•Turnpike Median East of Ex, PI Accident

•03711 CR-S, Medical

•03711 CR-S, Medical

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Medical

•125 Shirecrest Apt 201, Trauma

•406 S Pine Grove, Medical

•Bryan ER to Evergreen, Transfer

•Walmart Pharmacy Door, Convulsions

•WCGH Rm 219 to Toledo Hospital, Transfer

•110 S Mill Pulaski, Medical

•BCH ER back to 406 S Pine, Transfer

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Medical

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•BCH ER to 936 E Wilson Apt, Transfer

•936 E Wilson Apt H2, Medical

•Edgerton Main Stop, PI Accident

•SR-49 & CR-H, PI Accident

•23494 CR-B.50, Trauma

July 24th

•154 Biscayne, Trauma

•101 E Water, Trauma

•WCGH ER to Parkview ER, Transfer

•807 W High St Apt C, Trauma

•01621 SR-576, Chest Pain

•Four Seasons S Main, Trauma

•Eagles 221 S Walnut, Medical

•Tiffin River 21747 CR-M, Trauma

•807 W High St, Trauma

•420 E Butler, Medical

•BCH ER back to 420 E Butler, Transfer

July 25th

•549 Kiowa Lake Seneca, Medical

•549 Kiowa Lake Seneca, Medical

•420 E Butler, Medical

•BCH Telemetry to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•1010 Oakwood, Heart Problem

•138 W Gas, Medical

•537 W High Bryan Dialysis, Medical

•Bryan ER back to residence, Transfer

•CCNO 03151 CR-24.25, Medical

•Mont ER to Bryan Med Surg, Transfer

July 26th

•US-127 CR-15.D, PI Accident

•1109 Alpine, Trauma

•Butler & Main, Convulsions

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Medical

•107 E North Pulaski, Domestic Dispute

•BCH ER to Evergreen, Transfer

•610 E Bryan, Trauma

•BCH Medsurge to WCGH Rehab, Transfer

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Medical

•11361 CR-21.N, Medical

•West Gate, Medical

•161 Dogwood Ln, Medical

•Evergreen rm 23A 924 Charlie, Medical

•204 Belfast Durham Estates, Trauma

•Montpelier ER to Evergreen, Transfer

July 27th

•BCH ER to UTMC, Transfer

•04671 CR-15.75 Woodland Estate, Trauma

•712 Fountain Grove Dr, Trauma

•1218 Bellaire, Medical

•BCH Telemetry Rm 4215 to B, Transfer

•17831 SR-34, Medical

•BCH MedSurg Rm 2125 to Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to St V’s, Transfer

•232 S Union Marathon/Valer, Trauma

•714 S Michigan Ave, Medical

•Fountain Park rm 118 1433, Medical

•11849 CR-A, Medical

•08381 CR-A, Stroke

July 28th

•Bryan ER back to Fountain, Transfer

•204 Belfast Ln, Trauma

•Mont ER to Bryan ICU, Transfer

•80/90 Just West of Exit 2, PI Accident

•520 W Mulberry ALG Health, Chest Pain

•303 Gerhart, Trauma

•537 W High Fresenius Medic, Medical

•WCGH Rehab to BCH, Transfer

•BCH ICU to Defiance Hospic, Transfer

•204 Belfast Ln, Trauma

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Randali, Transfer

•BCH ER to St V’s, Transfer

•W Butler and Lynn, Convulsions

•1412 Rays, Medical

•WCGH ER to St V’s, Transfer

July 29th

•E Main Near Fairview, PI Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Conklin, John H Jr (Montpelier) Storage Of Trash. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $90.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY LAW INCIDENT

July 19th

•06695 SR-15 Oakwood Lot 8, 911 Hang Up

•208 Brown, Medical

•101 South Pulaski, Soliciting

•CR-R & CR-12, Agency Assist

•South and Cherry, K-9 Usage

•03755 CR-E, 911 Hang Up

•Woodland Estates Lot 70, Well Being Check

•13390 SR-576, K-9 Usage

•924 E High St, VIN Inspection

•NWO Juvenile Center 03389, Assault

July 20th

•127 Country Club Rd, Alarm

•SR-49 N CR-S, Traffic Hazard

•106 Lumbee Ln Lake Seneca, Agency Assist

•Williams Co Adult Probation, Agency Assist

•149 Brittany Point, 911 Hang Up

•110 Jerry St, Fraud

•06695 SR-15 Lot 44, Agency Assist

•14857 US-20, Well Being Check

•301 Hinkle Lot 9, Fraud

•10609 SR-49, Well Being Check

•157 Waterside Dr, Heart Problem

•20395 CR-R, Deliver Message

•07094 SR-191, Deliver Message

•15223 CR-12, 911 Hang Up

July 21st

•W Brown and Meadow, Wanted Person

•US-20 W/B from Fulton Co, Traffic Hazard

•07105 CR-P.50, Sex Offense

•10707 CR-10.A, Unconsciousness

•15878 US-20, Sex Offense

•06507 CR-9, Well Being Check

•23891 CR-A, Animal Problem

•611 E Main Williams Co His, Suspicious Activity

•RR Tracks CR-15 S CR-M.50, Agency Assist

•600 Freedom Dr A Renewed M, Well Being Check

•02203 CR-23, Agency Assist

•13920 SR-107 Ace Automotive, Harassment

•South St and Union St, K-9 Usage

•Riverside Greens Golf Course, 911 Hang Up

•W/B US-20A from CR-16 S/S, Traffic Hazard

•Rainbow Room 16, Domestic Dispute

•13920 SR-107 Marathon, Alarm

July 22nd

•08399 SR-15, Suspicious Activity

•CR-13 N of CR-J, PD Accident

•03151 CR-24.25, Intimidation

•02991 CR-L, Agency Assist

•07901 SR-15, Suspicious

•13266 CR-I, Utility Problem

•154 Miami Ave Nettle Lake, Agency Assist

•1425 E High St, Agency Assist

•117 W Butler St, Agency Assist

•US-127 Near CR-E.50, Traffic Hazard

•100 Greenfield Bona Vesta, Theft

•14553 SR-49, Lockout

•102 Jerry, Suspicious Car

July 23rd

•Platt St Bridge, Agency Assist

•US-127 S of Pulaski, Traffic Hazard

•Storrer Park, Agency Assist

•CR-16 S of the State Line, Traffic Hazard

•Opdyke park, Suspicious Car

•CR-4 S of SR-34, Animal Problem

•CR-4 S of SR-34, Duty Weapon Use

•SR-49/CR-H, Agency Assist

•CR-10.A/SR-576, Citizen Assist

•04705 CR-15.75 Lot 34, Unruly Child

•04137 CR-25 Lot 24, B&E

July 24th

•09921 CR-I, Littering

•Lake Barton P/L on CR-J, Suspicious Car

•22379 CR-F.50, Hit/Skip

•02445 CR-23, 911 Hang Up

•03389 CR-24.25, Assault

•CR-13 S of The Co-Op on W/, Vehicle In Ditch

•18597 SR-49, Agency Assist

•CR-S E SR-49, Drugs

•CR-22.60 S US-6 W/S, Littering

•CR-15.75 on the RR Tracks, Traffic Hazard

•SR-49/CR-S, Alcohol Offense

•200 W Ames, Harassment

•02395 CR-E, Burglary

•N/b CR-2 from CR-K, Domestic Dispute

•SR-107/CR-4.50, Vehicle In Ditch

July 25th

•US-6 W of SR-576, Lockout

•04653 CR-I, Missing Juvenile

•Cemetery CR-20 N of Alv, Suspicious Car

•06997 CR-4, Agency Assist

•SR-49 S of the MI State Line, Suspicious

•304 E Mian, Domestic Dispute

•06597 CR-9, Property Damage

•08774 CR-I, Domestic Dispute

•US-6/CR-9, Agency Assist

•01330 CR-15, 911 Hang Up

•118 Mill St, Theft

•202 S Pleasant, Civil

•14353 CR-4, 911 Hang Up

•SR-15 N/B from US-6, Traffic Offense

•10910 CR-G, Well Being Check

•US-127 S CR-F, PD Accident

•04705 CR-15.75 Lot 38, Harassment

•1425 E High St, Found Property

•11708 CR-K, Drug Complaint

•E of 02623 CR-M.50, Agency Assist

July 26th

•08774 CR-I, Domestic Dispute

•06695 SR-15 Lot 111, 911 Hang Up

•US-127/CR-15.D, Agency Assist

•1 Courthouse Sq, Agency Assist

•147 Oak Meadows Dr, Trespassing

•107 E North Pulaski, Mental

•1 Courthouse Sq, Agency Assist

•116 Bona Vesta Apt A, Unruly Child

•1399 E High St, Agency Assist

•SR-49, at Love’s, Extra Patrol

•06755 SR-15, PD Accident

•CR-J W/B from CR-10, Well Being Check

•16881 SR-49, Property Damage

•102 Norlick, 911 Hang Up

July 27th

•313 Washington, Alarm

•N Union Near Trailer Court, K-9 Usage

•CR-16 N of CR-C, Animal Problem

•16792 CR-12, Golf Cart Inspection

•101 E Walter St, Well Being Check

•04671 CR-15.75 Lot 82, Trauma

•309 S Defiance, Animal Problem

•14553 SR-49, Suspicious Activity

•107 E North, Disorderly

•SR-576 Headed N//b from SR-, Traffic Offense

•1 Courthouse Sq, Agency Assist

•10085 CR-7, Neighborhood Problem

July 28th

•US-127 bet SR-15/CR-15, Traffic Hazard

•SR-107 W SR-15, PD Accident

•17595 CR-O, 911 Hang Up

•80/90 Just West of Exit 2, Agency Assist

•CR-D W of Townline, PD Accident

•CR-D W of Townline, Duty Weapon Use

•14553 SR-49, PD Accident

•22199 CR-F, 911 Hang Up

•15600 CR-7, Sex Offense

•Main St/Bryan St, Wanted Person

•15012 SR-15 Lot B, Assault

•SR-15 S of Bryan in the s/, Traffic Hazard

•CR-20/CR-C, Suspicious

•06954 CR-5.G, Weapon Offense

•US-127/CR-15.75, Fireworks

July 29th

•Ace Corners n/b, Extra Patrol

•10411 SR-34, Animal Problem

•E Main Near Fairview, PI Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Lockwood, Billy W (Bryan) 41/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Vermilyer, Christina L (Bryan) 41/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Drinnon, Wendy L (Bryan) Seat Belt. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Eyre, Robert S (Bryan) Stop Sign. Waived Amount.

•Bear, Virginia N (Stryker) 41/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $45.00

•Traxler, Thomas N (Pioneer) RR Crossing. Waived Amount.

•Potter, Victor A (Bryan) 38/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Underwood, Linda M (Bryan) 40/25 Speed. Waived Amount.

•Owens, Austin M (Bryan) 44/25 Speed. Waived Amount.

•Christlieb, Mitchell J (Bryan) FRA Susp. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Rice, Frank J II (Bryan) No Operators License. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Rice, Frank J II (Bryan) Failed To Yield. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Figgins, Riley N (Edgerton) OVI/Breath High. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $650.00

•Figgins, Riley N (Edgerton) 87/55 Speed. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $55.00

•Long, Alicia E (Bryan) No Drivers License. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

•Witsaman, Richard A (Bryan) 44/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Fraley, Kelly A (Montpelier) Failed To Yield. Waived Amount.

WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

July 22nd

•08399 SR-15, Suspicious Activity

•CR-13 N of CR-J, PD Accident

•03151 CR-24.25, Intimidation

•02991 CR-L, Agency Assist

•07901 SR-15, Suspicious

•13266 CR-I, Utility Problem

•154 Miami Ave, Agency Assist

•1425 E High St, Agency Assist

•117 W Butler St, Agency Assist

•US-127 Near CR-E.50, Traffic Hazard

•100 Greenfield Bona Vesta, Theft

•14553 SR-49, Lockout

•102 Jerry, Suspicious Car

July 23rd

•Platt St Bridge, Agency Assist

•US-127 S of Pulaski, Traffic Hazard

•Storrer Park, Agency Assist

•CR-16 S of the State Line, Traffic Hazard

•Opdyke Park, Suspicious Car

•CR-4 S of SR-34, Animal Problem

•CR-4 S of SR-34, Duty Weapon Use

•SR-49/CR-H, Agency Assist

•04705 CR-15.75 Lot 34, Unruly Child

•CR-10.A/SR-576, Citizen Assist

•04137 CR-25 Lot 24, B&E

July 24th

•09921 CR-I, Littering

•Lake Barton P/L on CR-J, Suspicious Car

•22379 CR-F.50, Hit/Skip

•02445 CR-23, 911 Hang Up

•03389 CR-24.25, Assault

•CR-13 S of The Co-Op on W/, Vehicle In Ditch

•18597 SR-49, Agency Assist

•CR-S E SR-49, Drugs

•CR-22.60 S US-6 W/S, Littering

•CR-15.75 on the RR Tracks, Traffic Hazard

•SR-49/CR-S, Alcohol Offense

•200 W Ames, Harassment

•02395 CR-E, Burglary

•N/b CR-2 from CR-K, Domestic Dispute

•SR-107 /CR-4.50, Vehicle In Ditch

July 25th

•US-6 W of SR-576, Lockout

•04653 CR-I, Missing Juvenile

•Cemetery CR-20 N of Alv, Suspicious Car

•06997 CR-4, Agency Assist

•304 E Main, Domestic Dispute

•08774 CR-I, Domestic Dispute

•SR-49 S of the MI State Line, Suspicious

•US-6/CR-9, Agency Assist

•06597 CR-9, Property Damage

•01330 CR-15, 911 Hang Up

•118 Mill St, Theft

•202 S Pleasant, Civil

•14353 CR-4, 911 Hang Up

•SR-15 N/B from US-6, Traffic Offense

•10910 CR-G, Well Being Check

•US-127 S CR-F, PD Accident

•04705 CR-15.75 Lot 38, Harassment

•1425 E High St, Found Property

•11708 CR-K, Drug Complaint

•E of 02623 CR-M.50, Agency Assist

July 26th

•08774 CR-I, Domestic Dispute

•06695 SR-15 Lot 111, 911 Hang Up

•US-127/CR-15.D, Agency Assist

•147 Oak Meadows Dr, Trespassing

•1 Courthouse Sq, Agency Assist

•107 E North Pulaski, Mental

•1 Courthouse Sq, Agency Assist

•116 Bona Vesta Apt A, Unruly Child

•1399 E High St, Agency Assist

•SR-49 at Love’s, Extra Patrol

•06755 SR-15, PD Accident

•CR-J W/b from CR-10, Well Being Check

•16881 SR-49, Property Damage

•102 Norlick, 911 Hang Up

July 27th

•313 Washington, Alarm

•N Union Near Trailer Court, K-9 Usage

•CR-16 N of CR-C, Animal Problem

•101 E Walter St, Well Being Check

•04671 CR-15.75 Lot 82, Trauma

•309 S Defiance, Animal Problem

•14553 SR-49, Suspicious Activity

•107 E North, Disorderly

•SR-576 Headed N/b from SR-, Traffic Offense

•1 Courthouse Sq, Agency Assist

•10085 CR-7, Neighborhood Problem

•16792 CR-12, Golf Cart Inspection

July 28th

•US-127 bet SR-15/CR-15, Traffic Hazard

•SR-107 W SR-15, PD Accident

•17595 CR-O, 911 Hang Up

•80/90 Just West of Exit 2, Agency Assist

•CR-D W of Townline, PD Accident

•CR-D W of Townline, Duty Weapon Use

•14553 SR-49, PD Accident

•22199 CR-F, 911 Hang Up

•15600 CR-7, Sex Offense

•Main St/Bryan St, Wanted Person

•15012 SR-15 Lot B, Assault

•SR-15 S of Bryan in the s/, Traffic Hazard

•CR-20/CR-C, Suspicious

•06954 CR-5.G, Weapon Offense

•US-127/CR-15.75, Fireworks

July 29th

•Ace Corners N/B, Extra Patrol

•10411 SR-34, Animal Problem

•E Main Near Fairview, PI Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY DOG WARDEN

July 22nd

•01929 SR-66, Animal Abuse

•E Morrison, Stray Animal

July 27th

•23981 CR-A, Animal Problem

July 28th

•101 Robrock, Animal Abuse

•106 W Allison, Vicious Animal

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORT

July 22nd

•02991 CR-L, PI Accident