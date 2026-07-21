New Owner Of Bryan Ford Speaks To Rotary Club

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
NEW LEADERSHIP … The new owner of Bryan Ford Dealership, Darrell Perry, spoke to the Bryan Rotary Club. Perry, along with his partner Carissa Ryan, took over ownership from Chip Wood about three months ago. Perry explained the detailed process of getting approval from the banks and the Ford Company to complete the sale. Perry is Canadian but moved with his family to Fort Wayne for high school. His background is in sales, and Ryan’s background is in automotive operations and numbers. Bryan Ford has been a strong supporter of the Bryan community, and it is their intention to continue that tradition. They are excited to serve Bryan and the surrounding area. From left: speaker Darrell Perry and Rotarian Damian Dorsten.