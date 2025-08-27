New Pediatric & Orthodontic Offices Open In Napoleon

PRESS RELEASE – Families in Napoleon and the surrounding area have something new to smile about! All About Kids Pediatric Dentistry and Shine Ortho Studio have officially opened their doors under one roof, bringing high-quality dental and orthodontic care to the community in a space that’s as fun as it is functional.

To celebrate, the practices are hosting a community Open House on Saturday, September 6th from 1:00 to 3:00 PM and everyone’s invited!

Bring the whole family for face painting, inflatables, games, snacks, prizes, and a balloon artist, plus the chance to explore the new facilities and meet the teams.

As the only dedicated pediatric dental office in a five-county area, All About Kids Pediatric Dentistry fills a vital gap in specialized care for children.

To make that care fun and welcoming, the office is designed with a playful beach theme complete with a surf shack, a 20-foot whale, and a hip surfing dog perfect for photos. Inside, children can enjoy a dedicated play area and TVs on the ceilings of every treatment room, making dental visits something to look forward to.

Right next door, Shine Ortho Studio offers modern orthodontic care for kids, teens, and adults in a sleek, welcoming environment.

With advanced technology and a commitment to convenience, Shine makes it easy for the whole family to achieve healthy, confident smiles.

“By bringing pediatric dentistry and orthodontics together in one location, we’re making it easier than ever for families to get the care they need in a space that feels friendly, relaxed, and fun,” says Dr. Amy Augustine, Board-Certified Pediatric Dentist.

Both practices are now accepting new patients. To learn more or schedule an appointment with All About Kids Pediatric Dentistry, visit HappyVibesDentistry.com or call (419) 430-5059. To schedule a complimentary consultation at Shine Ortho Studio, visit ShineOrthoStudio.com or call (567) 341-4278.