Patrick Oskey (1951 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Fairview High School)

Patrick Robert Oskey, 73 years, of Ney, passed from this earth on Sunday August 24, 2025.

Pat, also known as “Rudy” was born on September 26, 1951, in Defiance, Ohio, to the late Herman and Dolores (Drerup) Oskey.

He was a 1969 graduate of Fairview High School and proud veteran of the United States Army from 1971-1973, serving in Germany during the Vietnam War.

Pat was a radio and carrier equipment operator with Headquarters Battery, 7th Battalion. He earned the rank of Specialist (SP-4) while serving with the 61st Air Defense Artillery, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

During his time in the service, he earned both the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal, as well as the title of Sharpshooter. He was a member and Past Commander of the Farmer American Legion Post 137.

Pat was employed at various jobs including Dinner Bell Foods, Johns-Manville and BCP along with various truck driving and construction jobs in his retirement years. Patrick enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing and farming.

He was an avid reader and lifelong learner. As a devoted Roman Catholic, he held a deep reverence for Mary who held immense significance in his faith and daily life.

Surviving are his four children, Jennifer (Kent) English of Ney, Matt (Monica) Oskey of Edgerton, Sarah (Shawn) Phillips of Mark Center and Craig (Crystal) Oskey of Bryan; 11 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren; his siblings, Mary (Robert) Stephens of Defiance, Peg Stamm of Columbus, Tom (Marie) Oskey of Littleton, CO, Anne (Dave) Gregory of Coldwater, MI, Rex (Karen) Oskey of Sherwood, OH and Jim Oskey of South Korea, sister-in-law Ethel Oskey and brother-in-law Phil Steel.

Passing into heaven before him were his parents, his brother Michael Oskey and his sister Harriet Steel.

Visitation with the family will be held on Tuesday September 2, 2025, from 2:00 – 7:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday September 3, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. in St. Isidore Catholic Church, Delaware Bend, with Fr. Melwin D’Souza officiating. Patrick will be laid to rest at St. Stephens Cemetery in Delaware Bend with military honors accorded by the Farmer American Legion Post 137, Sherwood VFW Post 5665 and the Hicksville American Legion Post 223.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Patrick’s memory with a donation to the Farmer Legion Post 137 or the Adoration Chapel at St Isidore Catholic Church Delaware Bend.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com