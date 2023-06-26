New Projects Expect To Create 534 Jobs, More Than $40 Million In Payroll

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the approval of assistance for nine projects set to create 534 new jobs and retain 1,007 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners.

Collectively, the projects are expected to result in more than $40 million in new payroll and spur more than $76.6 million in investments across Ohio. These projects are in addition to the $7.8 billion Amazon Web Services project announced earlier today.

Projects approved by the TCA include:

CENTRAL

INEOS Composites, LLC, Dublin and Grandview Heights (Franklin County), expects to create 48 full-time positions, generating more than $5.8 million in new annual payroll, and retaining $12 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in the cities of Dublin and Grandview Heights INEOS Composites manufactures and sells a broad range of general-purpose and high-performance grades of unsaturated polyester and vinyl ester resins, gelcoats, and low-profile additives for the plastics industry. The TCA approved a 1.933%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

NORTHEAST

Solar FlexRack LLC, Highland Hills (Cuyahoga County), expects to create 45 full-time positions, generating $4.15 million in new annual payroll and retaining $3 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in the city of Highland Hills. Solar FlexRack is an integrated solar company offering custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracking systems in the commercial and utility-scale mounting industries. The TCA approved a 1.698%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Sweep America Intermediate Holdings, LLC, Seven Hills (Cuyahoga County), expects to create 72 full-time positions, generating $3.42 million in new annual payroll and retaining more than $5.9 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in the city of Seven Hills. SAIH is the largest power-sweeping services company in the U.S., providing services for streets, highways, parking lots, and industrial and manufacturing complexes to private and government entities in more than 600 municipalities. The TCA approved a 1.208%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

NORTHWEST

Wilson Sporting Goods Co., Ada (Hardin County), expects to create 30 full-time positions, generating $1.6 million in new annual payroll, and retaining $6.1 million in existing payroll, as a results of the company’s expansion project in the village of Ada. Wilson manufactures and distributes sporting goods, including footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, volleyballs, baseball bats, and billiard supplies. The company supplies all the footballs used in the NFL and, recently, all the basketballs in the NBA. The TCA approved a 1.152%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

SOUTHEAST

Speyside Bourbon Cooperage, Inc., Jackson (Jackson County) and Waverly (Pike County), expects to create 42 full-time positions, generating more than $2 million in new annual payroll, and retaining $9.3 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in the cities of Jackson and Waverly. Speyside Bourbon Cooperage is a producer of staves and bourbon barrels for the spiritous liquor industry. The French-owned firm has operations in multiple states in the U.S. and in Europe. The TCA approved a 1.145%, six-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

SOUTHWEST

Liquid Manufacturing Solutions, LLC, Franklin (Warren County), expects to create 29 full-time positions, generating more than $1.8 million in new annual payroll, and retaining $2 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in the city of Franklin. Liquid Manufacturing Solutions specializes in liquid food and detergent manufacturing and has a bottle filling component. The TCA approved a 1.286%, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

WEST

Brock Air Products, Inc., Troy (Miami County) and Vandalia (Montgomery County), expects to create 120 full-time positions, generating $6.24 million in new annual payroll, and retaining $4 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in the cities of Troy and Vandalia. Brock Air Products is a manufacturer and distributor of commercial and industrial air distribution products. The TCA approved a 1.391%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

Yaskawa America, Inc., Miamisburg (Montgomery County), expects to create 70 full-time positions generating $5.7 million in new annual payroll, and retaining $30.4 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in the city of Miamisburg. Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry, including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing and spot welding. The TCA approved a 1.613%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.

CFD Research Corporation, Beavercreek (Greene County), expects to create 78 full-time positions, generating more than $9.3 million in new annual payroll, and retaining $1.8 million in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s expansion project in the city of Beavercreek. CFD Research specializes in engineering simulations, advanced prototypes, and innovative designs for aerospace, defense, life sciences, materials, energy, and other industries. The TCA approved a 2.071%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for this project.