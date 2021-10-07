Next Meeting Of German Lutheran Heritage Scheduled For Sunday, October 17th

Let us visit the old country for a bit from which many of our ancestor emigrated.Many of the emigrants from Germany landed in northwest Ohio in the late 1800s.

The area of Germany we wish to visit is the Luneberger Heide. Larry Kruse and Sue Myers will team up to showcase a DVD video in the German language, converted into English.

Come, see and hear Larry and Sue as they relate of days gone by in Germany and also as it is today. Visit us on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Lutheran Social Services building five miles south of Archbold, Ohio on St. Rt. 66.

Guests and visitors are always welcome. You do not need to be a member of German Lutheran Heritage to attend. The meeting is open and free to the public.

We enjoy sharing German Coffee Cake and drinks with you. Visit us on our Facebook page: German Lutheran Heritage of Northwest Ohio .