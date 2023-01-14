Next Meeting Of NW Ohio Woodland Association To Feature Guest Speaker Tyler Morlock

The Saturday, January 28, 2023 meeting of the Northwest Ohio Woodland Association will focus on timber harvests.

The guest speaker will be consulting forester Tyler Morlock. He grew up farming with his father near Portage, OH.

He graduated from OSU with a degree in Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife in 2017.

He received his surveyor certificate in 2021. He was active in FFA and 4-H in high school and participated in The Forestry Forum and soil judging team during his time at OSU.

He lives in Nevada, OH with his awesome wife, Rachel (she told me to say that)!

Business meeting items will include: Executive Comittee Update; Secretary Report; Facebook Update; Finance Report.

Other topics will include an Ohio Tree Farm Update and Service Forester Update.

Things will get underway with coffee at 9:00 a.m., the meeting at 9:30, and a potluck dinner with sloppy joes, water, coffee at 11:30. Please bring a side dish of your choice!

In lieu of dues, NWOWA has chosen to utilize donations to fund our quarterly meetings.

The meeting will be held at the ODNR District 2 Headquarters located at 952 Lima Ave. in Findlay.

*In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be postponed to Feb 4, 2023.

For detailed information regarding postponement please call Deb Border at 567-938-7358 or Bob Wilson 419-438-2874