Next NAMI Meeting To Focus On Family Members & Friends Dealing With Mental Illness In Loved Ones

At least one in five adults have symptoms of a diagnosable mental illness such as depression, bipolar or an anxiety disorder.

However, it’s estimated that only about one-third of the persons with symptoms of a mental illness ever receive treatment – even though mental illnesses are treatable.

The program at NAMI Four County’s next meeting on Tuesday evening, May 2 will be geared to family members and friends who have a loved one with either a diagnosed or suspected mental illness, according to Billie Jo (B.J.) Horner, president of the local NAMI chapter.

The meeting, which is open to the public, starts at 7 p.m. at the Four County ADAMhs Board office, located at T-761 State Route 66 south of Archbold across from Four County Career Center.

Horner said the presentation will be an overview of the illnesses – their symptoms and treatment – as well as an explanation of how to get help.

However, she encourages families who plan to attend who have a particular concern that they would like addressed to call her at 419-785-3815 or send an email to bj@namifourcounty.org before the meeting.

NAMI Four County is an affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an organization formed more than 50 years ago by family members of persons who suffered from a mental illness.

The family members found that by discussing their loved ones’ illnesses they developed a better understanding of mental illness, treatments that worked, and how to better communicate with and advocate for their loved one.

But most importantly, they learned that they weren’t the only family on this journey.

Through NAMI, they learned that many other families struggled with the same issues concerning mental illness and their loved one.

And they learned this from strangers who became friends because together they began to understand the challenges and the need for knowledge and support that they couldn’t find anywhere else.

Besides the monthly meetings, NAMI Four County offers a variety of free educational programming, support groups and more – all at no cost. To find out more, visit the website: www.namifourcounty.org.