Nine Graduate From Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GRADUATES … Front left to right: Ryan Damitio, Noelle Nuttle, Kevin Ramirez, Jeanette Rude. Back left to right: Garret Moser, Joshua Wilhelm, Elijah Lerma, Jensyn Robinson, Gonzalo Anastacio Hernandez.

Nine graduates from the Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy were honored on June 17 during a special evening ceremony.

The class successfully completed both the state certification exam and the physical fitness requirements of the program.

The eight graduates who have taken the 200-question Ohio Peace Officer Training Association (OPOTA) Certification examination have successfully passed, which is a requirement to become a law enforcement officer in the State of Ohio.

The following graduates were recognized: Ryan Damitio (Montpelier), Gonzalo Anastacio Hernandez (Wauseon), Elijah Lerma (Fayette), Garret Moser (Stryker), Noelle Nuttle (Hicksville), Kevin Ramirez (Fremont), Jensyn Robinson (West Unity), Jeneatte Rude (Edgerton), Joshua Wilhelm (New Bavaria)

Several students from the graduating class received additional recognition:

Top Gun Award: Garret Moser

Top Driver Award: Kevin Ramirez

Top Test Score Award: Jeneatte Rude (93%)

Deputy Allen D. Ohlrich Outstanding Cadet Award: Jeneatte Rude

The Northwest State Community College Law Enforcement Academy is an eight-month program offered annually. Classes are held Monday through Thursday from 5–10 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

A new class is forming now and is scheduled to begin in August. For more information on the academy, contact the NSCC admissions team at 419-267-1320 or visit NorthwestState.edu.