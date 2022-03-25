Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

Facebook

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on March 15, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:

Dakota D. Bauer, 24, of Bryan was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Bauer is accused of using or possessing Fentanyl and Phencyclidine on or about August 15, 2021.

Lisa M. Borton, 55, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Theft and one count of Forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. Borton is accused of stealing a Premier Bank Master Card and other miscellaneous items as well as of using the credit card to purchase items totaling $104.22 on December 31, 2021.

Tammy Jo Brown, 53, of Bryan was indicted for Receiving Stolen Property, a fourth-degree felony. Brown is accused of, on or about November 13, 2020, receiving, retaining or disposing miscellaneous jewelry valued at $13,400 despite having cause to believe that the jewelry had been obtained through the commission of a theft offense.

Craig S. Court, 43, of Pittsford Michigan, was indicted for Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police office, a third-degree felony. Court is accused of willfully eluding or fleeing a police office after receiving a visible or audible signal to stop a motor vehicle on or about February 16.

Ricki A. Collins, 61, of Pioneer was indicted on two counts of Felonious Assault, each a second-degree felony. Collins is accused of causing serious harm to another on or about February 14.

David L. Fox, 60, of Edon was indicted for Domestic Violence, a third-degree felony. Fox, who was previously convicted domestic violence charges by the Bryan Municipal Court, is accused of causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about March 5.

Jason E. Grubb, 38, of Montpelier was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Grubb is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine and Fentanyl on or about February 25.

Jeffrey L. Grzymkowski, 36, of Montpelier was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Grzymkowski is accused of possessing or using Fentanyl on or about November 21, 2021.

Raydean B. Hadley, 34, of Pioneer was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Hadley is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine and Fentanyl on or about February 13.

Corey S. Jones, 32, of Butler, Indiana was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. Jones is accused of appearing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Willie C. Jones, 26, of Holgate was indicted for Conveyance of a Drug of Abuse onto the Grounds of a Detention Facility, a third-degree felony, as well as for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Jones is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine as well as knowingly carrying methamphetamine onto the grounds of the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio on or about February 16.

Samantha M. King, of 31, unknown address, was indicted for Failure to Appear, a fourth-degree felony. King is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Melissa J. Kline, 57, of Bryan was indicted for theft, a fifth-degree felony. Kline is accused of stealing a Premier Bank Master Card from a Fort Wayne resident on or about December 31, 2021.

Kassandra M. Meyers, 31, of Colon, Michigan was indicted on a total of three charges including Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drug of Abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of Endangering Children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer, a third-degree felony. Meyers is accused of operating a motor vehicle while under impairment and with a minor in the vehicle on or about March 8 as well as willfully eluding or fleeing an officer after having received a visible or audible signal to stop the vehicle.

Austin S.R. Sturtevant, 18, of Edgerton was indicted on one count of Aggravated Burglary, a first-degree felony, and one count of Aggravated Assault, a fourth-degree felony. Sturtevant is accused of breaking into an Edgerton residence as well as using a pool table stick and a wooden chair to cause physical harm to another on or about December 5, 2021.

Christopher A. Sturtevant, 20, of Edgerton was indicted on four counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. Sturtevant is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with two female victims, through the use of force and with reasonable cause to believe that the victims’ ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition, on or about December 5, 2021.

Scott R. Sturtevant, 52, of Edgerton was indicted on one count of Aggravated Burglary, a first-degree felony, and one count of Aggravated Assault, a fourth-degree felony. Sturtevant is accused of breaking into an Edgerton residence as well as using a pool table stick and a wooden chair to cause physical harm to another on or about December 5, 2021.

Felipe V. Velasquez, 50, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony, and one count of Domestic Violence, a fourth-degree felony. Velasquez, who was previously convicted of a domestic violence offense by the Defiance Municipal Court, is accused of causing physical harm to another as well as causing or attempting to cause physical harm to a family or household member on or about February 24.

Joshua M. Vogelsong, 32, of Defiance was indicted for Possession of Heroin, a fifth-degree felony. Vogelsong is accused of possessing or using heroin on or about January 17.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE