Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 19 and returned indictments against 19 individuals facing a total of 22 charges. Those indicted include:

Ryan D. Bagley, 45, of Bryan was indicted for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on or about September 18, Bagley violated the terms of a protection order through written and telephonic contact with the protect person.

William A. Bible, Jr, 47, of Montpelier was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Bible is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about April 29.

Joshua M. Burgess, 27, of West Unity was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Burgess is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Sharvelle N. Burns, 26, of Toledo was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Burns is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Samson L. Cole, 32, of Edon was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Cole is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Alan J. Deetz, 32, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. It is alleged that Deetz possessed or used methamphetamine on or about August 10.

Alize M. DeGraw, 18, of Angola, Indiana was indicted for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. DeGraw is accused of receiving a 1988 Chevrolet 1500 truck on or about October 29, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe the truck had been obtained through theft.

Nicole M. Farley, 28, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Farley is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about July 22.

Kayla K. Fischer, 23, of Montpelier, was indicted for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. Fischer is accused of failing to appear as required by the court in connection to a previous felony charge.

Shannon C. Fisher, 47, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Authorities allege that Fisher possessed or used methamphetamine on or about July 22.

Warren Gregory Edwards, 34, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. It is alleged that Edwards possessed or used methamphetamine on or about August 10.

Mark David Jacobs, 44, of Edon was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. It is alleged that Jacobs possessed or used methamphetamine on or about May 13.

Dakoda Michael Koch, 24, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. It is alleged that Koch possessed or used methamphetamine on or about July 1.

Kaylee J. Landwehr, 31, of Camden, Michigan was indicted for failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer, a third-degree felony. Landwehr is accused of failing to stop a motor vehicle after receiving a visible or audible signal form a police officer on or about October 29.

William R. Mohr, 41, of Alvordton was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. It is alleged that on or about July 7, Mohr possessed or used methamphetamine.

Clinton E. Oberlin, 37, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Oberlin is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about July 1.

Brandon O. Sprow, 30, of Bryan was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. Authorities allege that on or about July 29, Sprow possessed or used methamphetamine and Alprazolam and tried to conceal or destroy the evidence of such during the investigation.

Allen Scott Williams, 41, of Bryan was indicted for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. It is alleged that Williams possessed or used methamphetamine on or about June 9.

Dakota S. Williams, 21, of Edgerton was indicted for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Authorities allege that on or about October 12, Williams knowingly transported a loaded firearm in a vehicle in such a manner that the firearm was accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

