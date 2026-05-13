Never Let Go Ministries Awards $2,000 in Scholarships to Edgerton Seniors

Pictured from left to right: Ava Swank, Ava Giesige, Victor and Mary Juarez, Brady Everetts, and Parker Elden.

Never Let Go Ministries presented four $500 scholarships to four Edgerton High School seniors at the Edgerton High School Class of 2026 Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, May 6. Victor and Mary Juarez were excited to be able to give out another $2,000 in scholarships.

After Mary and Victor started Never Let Go, it was Mary’s dream to be able to give a $500 scholarship to a senior who had been alcohol- and drug-free through their high school years, and would commit to carry out that pledge through their college years. Since 2017, when they handed out their first two scholarships, NLG has given a total of $21,500 in scholarships. They hope the pledge these seniors make will help keep them on the right path as they face the temptations that college brings.

The scholarships are voted on by the NLG board of directors.

— Submitted by Never Let Go Ministries