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Stryker 5th- and 6th-Graders Enjoy Overnight Trip to Camp Palmer

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Stryker students canoeing at Camp Palmer
Annabelle Arnos, Audra Beck, Averie Nofziger and Caitlin Stuckey work together in the canoe.

Stryker 5th- and 6th-graders enjoyed an overnight trip to Camp Palmer May 5 and 6. They spent time fishing, canoeing and doing teamwork challenges — and enjoyed the great outdoors!

Stryker student inspects her catch at Camp Palmer
Ella King investigates the catch in her net.

— Information provided

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