NOCAC Receives Two Grants Totaling $35,000 From Eldred Foundation

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PART OF THE EFFORT … Pictured from left to right are NOCAC employees who are part of the programming and grant efforts: Jamie Huber, Director of Community Services; Angie Franklin, Executive Director; Kaylea Scott, Homeless Programs Manager.

Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) recently received notice from the John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation that two NOCAC grant requests will be awarded in June 2026.

The two grants will fund programming that has the potential to benefit people in Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Van Wert, and Williams counties.

One of the two grants is for $5,000 and will support NOCAC’s PATH Center’s Fresh & Healthy Foods Initiative.

Kaylea Scott, NOCAC’s Homeless Programs Manager, shared the importance of funding healthy food: “When communities have access to nutritious food, health outcomes, education, and economic resilience all improve.

“Healthy food is not a privilege; it is a basic foundation for thriving communities.”

This funding is significant as the PATH Center until now managed the soup kitchen serving a minimum of five community meals per week utilizing and stretching a total annual budget of $1,500 along with whatever donated food was available. The additional funding creates the ability to plan in advance even healthier meals incorporating fresh and local foods.

The second grant of $30,000 will go towards NOCAC’s Financial Opportunity Center’s Housing Stability Through Financial Literacy, Credit Recovery, & Workforce Stability programming.

Jamie Huber, NOCAC Director of Community Services, shared, “When people have access to the resources and support they need to succeed, entire communities benefit.

“We are honored by the John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation’s support and their commitment to helping individuals and families build stronger financial futures and contribute to a more vibrant, thriving community.”

As needs for NOCAC services continue to increase, so does the need for funding.

NOCAC is deeply appreciative that the John Henry Eldred Jr. Foundation recognizes and supports the value and commitment to community NOCAC programs continue to bring.