Ohio State Professor Addresses Bryan Rotary On AI In Agriculture

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
AI APPLICATIONS … Dr. Scott Shearer, Professor and Chair of Food, Agricultural, and Biological Engineering at The Ohio State University, recently spoke at the Bryan Rotary Club. His topic was Digital Agriculture and AI Applications in Production Agriculture. Dr. Shearer shared that AI is a “Game Changer” now and in the future for agriculture and all its applications. He showed many examples of how AI will change the future in agriculture. Guest Jonathon Dorsten, a recent graduate of The Ohio State University and BHS alumnus, majored in Agriculture Systems Management. Dr. Shearer oversaw his capstone project. Pictured left to right are Rotarian Damian Dorsten, guest Jonathon Dorsten, and speaker Dr. Scott Shearer.