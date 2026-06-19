Lon “Lonnie” Stairhime (1946 – 2026)

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Lon Del “Lonnie” Stairhime, age 79, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Friday night, June 12, 2026, in his home surrounded by his family.

Lonnie was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Hicksville, Ohio, to the late Delmar and Letha (Ruckman) Stairhime. He was a US Army veteran, having served from 1966 to 1968 during the Vietnam War.

Lonnie was employed with Parker Construction for over 30 years.

He enjoyed raising cattle and livestock his entire life.

Survivors include his daughter, Annette (Dustin) Balser, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; his grandsons, Brodie (Nargiza) Balser and Ryder Balser; his great-grandson, Arkad Balser; his brother, Kenton Stairhime; his sisters, Susie (Fred) Taylor and Karen Stairhime; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Norval and Rodney.

A celebration of Lonnie’s life will be held at a later date. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Stairhime family.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.