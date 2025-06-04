PIP Awards $6,175 To Support Youth Mentorship In Williams County

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SECOND QUARTER WINNERS … Congratulations to Mentors For Williams County for winning $6,175 at the second-quarter Power in the Purse (PIP) meeting. PIP, a women’s giving circle affiliated with the Bryan Area Foundation, awarded the nonprofit that will use the money to help recruit, train, and retain mentors for local youth who would benefit from a positive role model. Part of the money will also be used for operational needs, including a software database, a Rediscovering You workbook, and other supplies that help to build relationships between adults and youth. Pictured during the check presentation are, left to right, PIP members Kathy Smith and Jane Shaffer, Mentors For Williams County Vice President and PIP Member Ashley Epling, Mentors For Williams County Mentor Nathen Henricks, and PIP member Michelle Henricks.