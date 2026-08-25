North Central Bicentennial Class Celebrates 50th Reunion

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
50TH REUNION … The Bicentennial Class of North Central High School celebrated the 50th anniversary of their graduation with a reunion on the Fourth of July. Attending are the pictured classmates. (Bottom Row, L to R) Teresa (Bexten) Burnham, Regina (Hagelberger) Partee, Cindy (Lanius) Shoup, Elaine (Leslie) Hake, Shelley (Parent) Elser, Julie (Hollstein) Wonderly. (2nd Row) Ann (Steinke) Kidston, Sherrie (Schmucker) Peterson, Sherry (Connin) Trowbridge, Chris (Gearhart) Whitis, Penny (Wilder) Thompson, Sally (Pierce) Wheeler, Rose (Brown) King, Dan Logan. (3rd Row) Terry Hendricks, Becky (Slee) Tropp, Cindy (Spencer) York, Bob Briner, Patty (Orcutt) Olmmstead, Phil Kurtz, Peggy (Long) Baltosser. (4th Row) Steve Kerr, Howie Bender, Scott Lougheed (partially hidden), Larry Clements, Duane Eidenier (partially hidden), Bob Bandeen.