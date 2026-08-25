Power In The Purse Awards $6,100 To Lily Creek Farms

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
GRANT WINNER … Members of the women’s giving circle Power in the Purse (PIP) recently toured second-quarter grant winner Lily Creek Farms and presented them with a $6,100 check. Everyone visited their retail store, Mahnke Orchard, cider-making facilities, and, of course, met the horses and other animals. Lily Creek Farms is a nonprofit that provides equine-assisted and farm-related activities that help clients heal their minds, bodies and spirits. Williams County accounts for about 40 percent of Lily Creek Farms’ participants, who are charged only a $40 fee. The PIP funds will help offset the $200 actual cost for those partaking in the various therapies. Pictured left to right during the check presentation are Lily Creek Farms Executive Director Jami Young, Mustang/Percheron Dyani, PIP members Judy Kaufmann, Cheryl Andres, Jo Ann Luce, Deb Opdycke, Helene Moog.