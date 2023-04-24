STRYKER SCHOOL BOARD: Board Learns Of Baseball Team’s Upcoming Game At Fifth Third Field In Toledo

UPCOMING GAME … Stryker Principal Dave Schultz (pictured) announced at the school board meeting that the Stryker baseball team will be playing Fayette at the Toledo Mud Hens' Fifth Third Field, on May 9. (PHOTO BY DANIEL COOLEY, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

The Stryker School Board meeting on April 17 began with the call to order, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

All five board members, Brent Froelich, Jason Leupp, Sharon VonSeggern, Dan Hughes and Emily Clemens were in attendance.