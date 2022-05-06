North Central Elementary April Students Of The Month

Facebook

APRIL WINNERS … North Central Elementary School recognizes the April 2022 “Students of the Month”. Each student was selected as “Student of the Month” for showing “IMPROVEMENT”. Back Row, Left to Right: Vincent Seeman, Masen Boles, Sydney Carr, Starr Keck, Caylee Denstedt, Kayden Solano Middle Row, Left to Right: Xander Fantini, Dean Maginn, Dayne Fidler, Tristan Nellist Front Row, Left to Right: Gracelynn Meek, Judd Poynter, Hunter Herman, Autumn Griffey. (PHOTO PROVIDED)