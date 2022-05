Facebook

Twitter



Shares

SELECTIONS … (Front) Girl’s State Delegates: Mia Hancock and Maggie Ryan. They are sponsored by the West Unity American Legion Auxiliary Post 669, The Three Arts Club, and West Unity Lion’s Club. (Back) Boy’s State Delegates: Jaden Bowers, James Bell, and Quentin Runkel. They are sponsored by the West Unity American Legion Post 669, West Unity Sons of the Legion, and the West Unity Lion’s Club.