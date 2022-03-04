North Central Elementary Honors February Students Of The Month

Posted By: Newspaper Staff March 4, 2022

STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … North Central Elementary School recently recognized the February 2022 “Students of the Month”. Each student was selected as “Student of the Month” for showing “KINDNESS”. Back Row, Left to Right: Tahvin Wilson, ReaganTracey, Briggs Fiser, Amithyst Wilson, Jocelyn Olmos. Middle Row, Left to Right: Mayson Moll, Hayden Panos, Carlos Cruz, Kale Gruber. Front Row, Left to Right: Mia Billegas, Samantha Harrell, Aubrey Brummett, Connor Church, Abigail Schmucker. Not Shown: Brylee Baldwin

 

