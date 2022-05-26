North Central Elementary May Students Of The Month

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 26, 2022

News Article Views: 81

STUDENTS HONORED … North Central Elementary School recently recognized the May 2022 “Students of the Month”. Each student was selected as “Student of the Month” for being a PEACEMAKER. Back Row, Left to Right: Alexa Smith, Gezzy Kidston, Rosetta Herman, Tucker Turner. Middle Row, Left to Right: Macie  DeLong, Quinn Fellers, Braylee Groves, Jaelyn Houk, Emmi Burt, Ashlynn Miller-Hadley, Brodyn Sentel. Front Row, Left to Right: Gigi Fackler, Mia Billegas, Zaiden Wheeler, Olivia Birdsall. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

 

 

Free Email News Updates

Join over 5,000+ local readers who receive email updates highlighting the newest local Williams County - Fulton County area news, sports and obituary listings.   Opt-out at any time, 100% free service.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Village Reporter, 115 Broad Street, Montpelier, OH, 43543, http://www.thevillagereporter.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Be the first to comment on "North Central Elementary May Students Of The Month"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*