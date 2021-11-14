North Central Volleyball Presents 2021 Awards

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNERS … Kendal Bonney-BBC POY, District 7 POY, 3rd Team All-Ohio, District and League Scholar Athlete, 4-year Varsity Award, Offensive Award, Coach’s Award; Madison Brown-BBC 1st Team, 1st Team District 7, District and League Scholar Athlete, 4-Year Varsity Award; Lauren Balser-BBC 2nd Team, District 7 Honorable Mention, League and District Scholar Athlete, 4-Year Varsity Award; Alexia Miller-BBC Honorable Mention, League and District Scholar Athlete, 3-Year Varsity Award; Kassidy Faler-BBC Honorable Mention, League and District Scholar Athlete, Eagle Award, 3-year Varsity Award; Erin Elser-Most Improved Award, League and District Scholar Athlete, 3-Year Varsity Award. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)
BBC SCHOLAR ATHLETES … (Front) Erin Elser, Madison Brown, Lauren Balser, Kassidy Faler, Alexia Miller, Kendal Bonney. (Back) Isabelle Burnett, Macie Gendron, Kaytee Tomblin, Kendall Sutton, Lily Martin, Ashlee Lyons.
