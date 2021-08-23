North Star BlueScope Partners With Maumee Valley Habitat For Humanity

WHAT: North Star BlueScope employees will build two custom playhouses for two local families over the course of two days. Participants will lend their time for five hours before families arrive at 2:30 in the afternoon for a special send-off ceremony, in which families will meet the sponsor group who built their playhouse. Playhouses will be gifted to each family.

WHO: North Star BlueScope, Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity WHY: The Project Playhouse initiative provides an imaginary world where kids can dream, which inspires their development, leadership, creativity and more.

“Playing house” is often the first-time children begin to think about what home means to them. Playhouse builds are Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity’s signature fundraising events. This experience offers a fun, dynamic, meaningful construction/team building experience for any group that wants to build. Proceeds from these little houses will help to build big houses in Lucas County.

WHEN: 8/24/21 + 8/26/21 *12:00 – 1:00 PM BUILDING, ASSEMBLY * 2:30 – 3:00 PM PLAYHOUSE PRESENTATION, SEND-OFF WHERE: North Star BlueScope, 6767 County Rd 9, Delta, OH 43515 Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity works in Lucas County to fulfill Habitat for Humanity’s vision of a world in which everyone has a decent place to live.

Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable, 0% interest mortgage.

Homeowners also attend financial management and home maintenance classes to be self-reliant and stable in their homes.

Maumee Valley Habitat also has repair programs to partner with low[1]income homeowners to provide health and safety related repairs.

ReStore, located with our offices on Conant Street in Maumee, sells new and gently used building materials, furniture and appliances to the public with all profits supporting our two programs. Visit mvhabitat.org to learn more