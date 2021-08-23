Edgerton To Hold Special Council Meeting To Discuss Emergency Services

Edgerton will be having a special council meeting on August 31, 2021 at 6pm to discuss emergency services in Edgerton and Williams County.

Williams County EMS will be in attendance to give a presentation about services and current average response times. The village is requesting representatives from the Edgerton community to be in attendance.

Village officials had a meeting with Williams County EMS on the morning of August 23rd, 2021. “The conversation was productive and we look forward to working with them”, according Village Administrator Dawn Fitzcharles.

“It’s no secret that many cities and counties across our country face a shortage of emergency service personnel. Even with the shortage of volunteers, we’re doing the best we can to mitigate risk, but it takes folks like you to help us and the community!”

A Special Council meeting to discuss Edgerton Emergency Services will take place in the Council room of the Village of Edgerton municipal building on August 31, 2021 at 6 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss emergency service providers that service the Edgerton community.

“Rapid response is crucial for outcomes in critical health situations. If you are looking for an impactful way to give back to Edgerton, please consider serving as a first responder/firefighter/police officer”, added Fitzcharles.

“Your neighbors need you. Please join us on August 31, 2021 or for more information contact the Village Office and we can direct you to the appropriate individual.”