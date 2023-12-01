Northwest Ohio Corn-Soybean Day To Be Held At Founder’s Hall On January 19

The Ohio State University (OSU) Extension Office in Fulton County is excited to invite you to the 18th annual Corn-Soybean Day, scheduled for January 19th, 2024. The event will kick-off at 8:00am from Founder’s Hall in Archbold.

This regional agronomy meeting is a key event for producers, agronomists, and industry professionals seeking the latest row crop insights and research.

Speakers include Mr. Glen Arnold, Dr. Stephanie Karhoff, Mr. Alan Leininger, Mr. Kendall Lovejoy, Dr. Osler Ortez, and Mr. Kyle Verhoff from OSU Extension and Dr. Christina DiFonzo from Michigan State University.

A wide range of topics will be covered, offering valuable perspectives on the latest trends, innovations, and best practices in production agriculture. Additionally, over 30 businesses and industry leaders will be on-site for networking and engagement.

The cost to attend the event is $40, through January 5th. Late registrations will be accepted until the day of the event, space permitting. Registration includes coffee and doughnuts, lunch, and speaker materials for the day.

On top of that, participants will be offered Ohio Private and Commercial Fertilizer and Pesticide credits. Additionally, Michigan Pesticide and CCA credits will be available to attendees who stay throughout the duration of the event.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity for networking and development as we reflect and prepare for another growing season.

Find more information and register today at https://go.osu.edu/cornsoy24. For further information, media or sponsorship inquiries, or registration, please contact the Fulton County Extension Office at (419) 337-9210.