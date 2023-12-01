Williams County Township Association Elects Officer Team For Upcoming Year

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTEROFFICERS ELECTED … The Williams County Township Association met recently, and elected officers for the upcoming year. Pictured are (L-R) Deanne Batterson – (Pulaski Township) Secretary / Treasurer,Kyle Brooks – Director of Governmental Affairs, Ohio Township Association, Mike Elser – (Bridgewater Township), Vice Chairman, Bob Short (Millcreek Township), Chairman, and Jeff Burkholder (Center Township), Executive Committeeman. The Township Association represents the 12 townships and 36 elected officials in Williams County, and meet quarterly throughout the year. ENTERTAINMENT … Following a delicious dinner provided by the Rosary Alter Society of the church, attendees were entertained by The Edon High School Chorale Singers, under the direction of Ms. Cathy Fristaci. The group performed a selection of musical choruses that were enjoyed by all attendees. Trustees were then given updates by Kyle Brooks, Director of Governmental Affairs, Ohio Township Association, Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, Representative James Hoops, OTA President Tim Lynch, Williams County Commissioners, and Agency Directors from other local Williams County Agencies. Pictured are the Chorale singers performing at the meeting.