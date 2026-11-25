The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board took the following actions at its regular meeting Nov. 24.

Board President Kelly Hug called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. A moment of silence was held for Richard Harpster, a former NwOESC board member and Williams County Schools superintendent, who died Oct. 21.

Superintendent: The board approved a three-year employment contract for Andrew Hunter as superintendent, from Aug. 1, 2027, through July 31, 2030.

Penta Career Center: The board appointed Brian Drewes to the Penta Career Center Joint Vocational School District Board of Education for a three-year term from Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2029. He replaces Ross Stambaugh, who is leaving the appointment effective Dec. 31, 2026.

Agreements: The board approved service agreements with Elevated Recruitment Services (Oct. 26, 2026, to June 30, 2027), Johnson Controls (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2027) and Anthony Wayne Local Schools for Independence Education Center services, occupational therapy and speech (Nov. 3, 2026, to June 15, 2027).

Legal: The board authorized its president to sign an agency agreement with Northwest Worksite Solutions and to engage Grossman & Kelly LLP and partner firms for contingency-based civil litigation related to adolescent social media and video game addiction.

Policies: The board approved revisions, new policies and one rescinded policy, including new policies on academic intervention, K-3 mathematics diagnostic assessments, advanced mathematics placement, proper use of public funds, and recording and AI processing of communications on school property. Policy 2461 on recording of meetings involving students and parents was rescinded.

Personnel: The board accepted resignations from paraprofessionals Isaac Brenneman and Jackie Fouty and social worker Donald Karcher, approved one-year classified contracts, a list of 2026-27 substitute teachers, mentor service for resident educators and a University of Toledo practicum placement.

Reports: Treasurer Abby Lorenzen said Superintendent Kerri Weir received the Carol E. Austin Lifetime Achievement Award at the OESCA Award Breakfast. The state audit deadline was extended from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31, 2026. Weir said no decisions have been made on changes to Good Samaritan School or a possible NwOESC role, and the Defiance County Board of DD is expected to decide on services by Feb. 1, 2027. A member district survey drew 14 responses; 86 percent rated their partnership with NwOESC as strong or exceptional.

Other: NwOESC was again designated a High Performing ESC by the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce, as were all Ohio ESCs.

The next regular meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. at the NwOESC, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold.

— Information Provided

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