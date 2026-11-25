NEXT SUPERINTENDENT … Andrew Hunter has been named the next superintendent of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, effective Aug. 1, 2027.

ARCHBOLD – The Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) Governing Board has approved the appointment of Andrew Hunter as the next superintendent of NwOESC, effective Aug. 1, 2027. The appointment was approved at the board’s Nov. 24 meeting.

Hunter will succeed current Superintendent Kerri Weir, who will retire July 31, 2027, after 38 years in education, including 35 years with NwOESC and 15 years as superintendent.

Hunter has been with NwOESC since 2020, first as an educational consultant and then as director of curriculum, instruction and professional development since 2021.

He began his career in 2007 as a history teacher and coach at Tinora High School. After nine years in the classroom, he moved into school administration, serving as assistant principal and later middle school principal at Hicksville Schools.