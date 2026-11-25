NEXT SUPERINTENDENT … Andrew Hunter has been named the next superintendent of the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, effective Aug. 1, 2027.
He earned his bachelor’s degree, master’s degree in educational administration and supervision, and Ohio superintendent license from Bowling Green State University.
Throughout his career, Andy has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting NwOESC’s 23 member districts and Four County Career Center. In his current role, he has helped develop innovative services, strengthen regional partnerships and contribute to statewide educational leadership initiatives.
“I am excited about this opportunity and look forward to continuing to serve our districts, Four County Career Center, and educational partners throughout the region,” Hunter said. “NwOESC has a strong tradition of collaboration and service, and I am committed to building on that foundation while continuing to meet the changing needs of the districts, educators, and students we serve.”
Weir will continue serving as superintendent through July 31, 2027, allowing for a transition before Hunter assumes the role.
Outside of work, Andy enjoys spending time with his wife, Ashley, and their four children, Maddox, Lennyx, Bexley and Teddie. He is also a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions.
NwOESC serves 23 public school districts, Four County Career Center and other educational partners throughout Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties and beyond.
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