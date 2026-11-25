HOME … Corey and Sarah Whitman’s home at 16806 US 20A in West Unity.

HOME … Dave and Kelli Dempsey’s home at 525 N. Liberty St.

CHURCH … West Franklin Community Church.

The West Unity Omnibus Club is presenting its 34th annual Christmas House Walk and Craft Show, “A Joyous Christmas!,” on Saturday, Dec. 5.

The club is featuring three festively decorated sites this year: the homes of Corey & Sarah Whitman and Dave & Kelli Dempsey, and West Franklin Community Church.

House Walk tickets cost $6 and may be purchased at the West Unity Kissell Building, located in the park, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the event. Viewings run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Kissell Building will be filled with crafter booths. Shopping hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch is served from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Proceeds from the House Walk and Craft Show are given back to the community for various projects.

The club members would like to extend a welcome and thank you to the homeowners, West Franklin Community Church, craft booth exhibitors and participants.

COREY & SARAH WHITMAN

The home of Corey and Sarah Whitman is located at 16806 US 20A #5 in West Unity. The two-story, 3,500-square-foot home was built in 1978 by Dr. Patel and his wife, who lived there until 1985. The Carl and Deb Brenner family owned it from 1985 to 2004. An in-ground pool and large kitchen expansions were added in 1999.

Since Corey purchased the home in 2005, he and Sarah have made many upgrades, including a 30-by-40-foot, three-bay shop constructed by Layman Construction. New siding and a custom stamped patio and driveway were added by J. Hancock and Sons. A remodeled kitchen was added in 2016, including a 10-foot-long harvest table built for the family by Jaks Barnwood Builders. In 2017, the interior was completely updated, including a Buckeyes-themed man cave with a 100-inch projector where Corey, Sarah and their four children enjoy football games and holiday movies.

The home is decorated with many themed trees, including an Ohio State Buckeyes tree, a traditional silver and gold tree, children’s trees that are sports themed for the boys, and a pink tree for the couple’s two daughters. The holiday village was purchased as a gift from Sarah’s mother- and father-in-law, Dave and Linda Whitman. The front porch features an antique John Deere pedal tractor that was originally owned by Corey.

The Whitmans invite you to come and enjoy the spirit of Christmas with their family.

DAVE & KELLI DEMPSEY

Dave and Kelli Dempsey have owned 525 North Liberty St. since 2020. The home features a large finished basement with a custom-built baseball bar and fireplace, a 20-foot grand entryway that will host a large tree, and an open floor plan. They will have more than 10 trees on display.

Built in 1997, the home is on its third owner. On the exterior of the Cape Cod, a large front porch overlooks the big front yard and views of town. The rear has a deck overlooking the pool and spa, with woods as a private backdrop. The home sits on the site of the old Cliffton Cider Mill, which was nestled along the Cincinnati Northern Railway, which no longer exists. The old rail bed, now a private lane, is to the northeast of the property.

Kelli is a lifelong West Unity resident who graduated in 2000. Dave has lived in West Unity since 2003. The couple have raised their boys, Devin and Brennan, here and are proud of the school system. Dave currently sits on the Millcreek-West Unity Board of Education.

The Dempseys hope you will support the community and enjoy yourselves during this festive season.

WEST FRANKLIN COMMUNITY CHURCH

West Franklin Community Church sits in the center of what was a thriving community in the mid-1800s. There was an ashery, photographer, physician, cane mill, cider mill, blacksmith, wagon maker, undertaker and other businesses within two miles of Fulton County Roads L and 27-1. By about 1855, four church buildings stood within sight of the Corners: the Quaker Friends Church to the south, Mill Creek Baptist to the east, Mt. Salem Presbyterian to the north and the Methodist Episcopal Church.

The first Methodist church building was dedicated in 1849 on land donated by Ezekiel Masters. That wooden structure is said to have been the first church building in Fulton County. The present brick church replaced it in 1875. The Masters family donated an addition on the back in 1891 that included a stained glass window in memory of Ezekiel Masters. A new front addition was built in 2011, featuring an accessible bathroom, an outside wheelchair ramp, and more classroom and gathering space.

Today the church offers Sunday School for all ages at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:30 a.m. The congregation is committed to local and global mission projects, and offers a women’s breakfast, Sunday afternoon Bible study at 4 p.m. and a twice-monthly Women’s Bible Study.

The West Franklin Gospel Hour is a series of gospel concerts held at 6 p.m. every Sunday evening from June through August. Free-will donations pay each band, and a free-will donation is requested for a light supper, with the money going to the church’s Mission Fund. The Gospel Hour continues the Harrison Lake Gospel Drive-In, which closed in 2024.

The church invites you to join them at the little brick church on the corner to celebrate the Christmas season.

— Information Provided

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