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Founding Swanton Railroad Club Member Henry Benjamin Pelton, 93, passed away peacefully at his Swanton home, which he built, on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. He was born Sept. 24, 1933, to Walter A. and Florence R. (Kessler) Pelton of Delta. He lived a life filled with hard work, dedication, friendship and, above all, love for his family. Henry was the husband of June (Brashear) Pelton, with whom he shared 69 years of marriage.

Henry began his working years as a milk hauler alongside his mother and siblings. He served in the military from 1954 to 1956 before beginning a career with Landmark, where he became a branch manager. He especially enjoyed working with the farmers and building relationships throughout the agricultural community. After retiring in 1996, he found a new adventure at Sauder Village, where he enjoyed driving trains.

His love of trains extended well beyond his work. For many years, he enjoyed attending fairs and showcasing his Lionel train collection. He was also one of the founding members of the Swanton Railroad Club.

Henry was deeply involved in his community and church. He served as a trustee for the Fulton County Historical Society, as missionary treasurer for Swanton Alliance Church, and was a member of American Legion Post #373. He enjoyed fishing, square dancing, and playing cards and games with June, family and friends.

His greatest joy was always his family. Those who knew him will remember his sense of humor, his endless joking, and the way he was always picking on the ones he loved.

Henry is survived by his wife, June; his children, Peggy (Butch) Eisel, Kathy (Greg) Camp and Fred (Jenny) Pelton; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; his brother, Paul E. (Judy) Pelton; his sister, Florence A. Snyder; and sister-in-law, Lorane Pelton. He also leaves behind a special family friend, Jim Kretz.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Florence Pelton, and his brother, Walter E. Pelton.

A memorial service celebrating Henry’s life will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026, at Hope Church of Delta, 101 Northwood Dr., Delta, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. Chaplain Matt Hafer will officiate. Interment will be private for the family at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Delta American Legion Post #373, 5939 State Hwy. 109, Delta, OH 43515, or Hope Church of Delta.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Hwy. 109, Delta. Online condolences may be sent to www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.