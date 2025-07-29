Northwest Ohio ESC Navigates Federal Grant Freeze, Approves Key Agreements

The following actions were taken by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Governing Board at their regular meeting held July 22, 2025.

The meeting was called to order at 6:03 p.m. by President Kelly Hug. All in attendance recited the Pledge of Allegiance.

REPORTS:

-OSBA LEGISLATIVE LIAISON: Mr. Brian Baker reported that the Ohio House voted 61-28 to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of Item No. 66, which restricts political subdivisions, including school districts, from pursuing replacement property tax levies as well as fixed-sum emergency, substitute emergency and combined school district income tax and fixed-sum property tax levies.

The veto override now advances to the Senate for consideration. It will need 20 votes in the Senate for the override to be successful. The Senate has not yet scheduled a session to consider this item.

The House had previously identified two other items for possible vetoes — Item No. 55 (expanding the authority of county budget commissions) and Item No. 65 (revising the 20-mill floor calculation), but they did not yet consider those. Lawmakers have until Dec. 31, 2026, the close of this General Assembly, to act on any of the governor’s other line-item vetoes.

-CFO/TREASURER:Mrs. Abby Lorenzen shared that as the 2025–2026 school year approaches, Northwest Ohio ESC continues to monitor the status of key federal and state funding sources. Several major federal grants—including Title I-C (Migrant Education) and Title II-A, Title III-A (English Learners), have yet to be allocated.

According to communication from the U.S. Department of Education, a comprehensive program review is underway due to the change in federal administration, and no grant award notifications were issued on July 1 as originally expected. ODEW has advised that all activities supported by these programs must be paused until further notice. *The 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) funding was just released.

Advocacy efforts are underway, with ESC leadership contacting federal senators to highlight the regional impact of the delay.In the meantime, ODEW has transitioned its grant application and reporting systems to a new platform.

Work is underway to transfer consortium-managed grants—such as IDEA-B, Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE), and potentially Title III—over to the ESC from individual districts. Once the transfers are complete, these items will be presented to the Governing Board for approval.

At the state level, Ohio’s biennial budget includes continued phase-in of the Fair School Funding Plan. While that is expected to result in an additional $31,245.39 in funding for NwOESC, the formula inputs—such as average wages and benefits—were not updated, somewhat limiting the potential impact.

Recent word was received regarding the Parent Mentor grant, which is anticipated for renewal. A new program is in development to fill a growing need in the region – Fiscal Services Coordination – to support interim treasurer and payroll services.

A job posting is expected soon for the position, as feedback from member districts has shown overwhelming interest in having this service reinstated. Another upcoming improvement includes a shift to direct deposit for all staff travel and mileage reimbursements.

This change will save time, postage, and handling costs while reducing the risk of lost checks. Finally, the ESC’s annual audit will again be conducted by Clark, Schafer, Hackett. Fieldwork is scheduled for the week of October 13, with the full audit expected to be completed by late November—an accelerated timeline compared to past years.

-DIRECTOR OF SPECIAL EDUCATION: Mrs. Jill Gilliland shared continued efforts to find new team members in the following roles: Intervention Specialists, Paraprofessionals, School Psychology Support, School Psychologist, Job Trainer, and Special Education Supervisor.

Thank you to Lisa Bailey, who is coordinating the new buddy system at the Fall Staff Meeting. We have identified veteran staff members and are asking them to reach out to new staff members prior to the August 7th meeting.

New team members will then meet up with their buddy when they arrive and go to breakfast together. As of July 14th, we have 43 new staff members. Our goal is to help new people feel welcome and make a connection on their first official day of work.

-DIRECTOR OF CURRICULUM, INSTRUCTION, & PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT: Mr. Andy Hunter shared that the focus of the curriculum department has been on planning professional development opportunities for the upcoming school year. Key priorities include continued emphasis on the Science of Reading, MTSS implementation, value-added training, ELL support, and additional targeted topics.

A notable highlight is the upcoming session with Dr. Paul Riccomini, a nationally recognized expert in math instruction and retention. Mr. Hunter pointed out that House Bill 96 was signed into law, eliminating the Resident Educator Summative Assessment (RESA) previously required in year two.

Resident Educators must still complete district-specific program requirements to advance to a professional license. Next, Mr. Hunter touched on Ohio’s new K–12 Mathematics Plan, focused on research-based strategies to improve statewide instruction and noted that ESC Math Consultant Mike Altman has reviewed the plan and is prepared to assist districts with implementation.

Finally, he mentioned that the annual Administrative Conference will be held August 5th, featuring keynote speaker Tom Speaks from the Impact Group. His message, grounded in positivity and “appreciology,” will help set an energizing tone for the year.

-DIRECTOR OF TECHNOLOGY & OPERATIONS: Mr. Chad Rex shared that he recently met with Mr. Brad Rellinger, NWOCA’s Chief Technology Officer, to develop a strategy for implementing device protection tools through their partnership—an initiative designed to proactively manage and safeguard ESC technology assets.

He reported that single sign-on (SSO) integration using Google authentication has been successfully implemented for Red Rover, enhancing user access to the ESC’s absence management system.

The transition from Remind to ParentSquare remains a top priority, with rapid progress being made to ensure full functionality by the start of the school year. Mr. Rex highlighted ParentSquare’s expanded features and benefits for both staff and families.

Mr. Rex commended Mr. Corey Todd for his efforts preparing technology at IEC and assisting staff with device setups. Approximately 50 devices are currently being updated in advance of Windows 10 end-of-life this October.

He also recognized Mrs. Pat Turpening for her vital contributions to device processing, which have significantly boosted overall efficiency. Additional tech initiatives underway include: Upgrades to network closets; Continued work on data privacy agreements; Development of a new webpage for the Empowered Transitions program.

In operations, Mr. Rex reported that he and Mr. Larry Davis are overseeing classroom renovations at IEC—including chalkboard removal and wall repair—as well as exterior safety enhancements. These projects, while interconnected with cleaning and tech installation tasks, remain on track for completion before students return.

He praised the strong teamwork across departments in bringing these efforts together.Mr. Rex also announced the successful completion of a major phone system migration. All staff now have direct-dial phone lines, improving communication, safety, and organizational efficiency.

Updated phone directories have been distributed and uploaded to the shared documents drive.He shared that the new On-Board Instructor (OBI) service has launched, with agreements already secured in two districts and the program introduced to all district transportation supervisors.

Mr. Rex expressed appreciation to Mr. Davis, Mrs. Turpening, and Mrs. Linda Schlosser for their collaboration on the professional program flier.

Finally, Mr. Rex recognized Mr. Davis and Mrs. Crystal Blevins for their efforts in maintaining ESC facilities, noting the successful summer servicing of the transportation fleet and the exceptional condition of the grounds, which continue to reflect pride in the organization.

Approved the Following Consent Items:

-Minutes from the regular Board Meeting held June 24, 2025

-Financial Transactions – appropriation modifications, transfers and advances, and monthly financial reports.

Approved the following service agreements and MOUs:

-Defiance County Juvenile Probation to provide to NwOESC, Attendance Officer Services for the period of 8/1/25-6/15/26.

-Henry County Common Pleas Court-Juvenile Division to provide to NwOESC, Attendance Officer Services for the period of 8/1/25-6/15/26.

-Hicksville Exempted Village Schools to provide to NwOESC, Paraprofessional Services for the period of 8/15/25-6/15/26.

-Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding to provide to NwOESC, FY26 Annual Membership (Coalition and Voucher Litigation) for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Archbold Area Local Schools, Extended School Year Instruction for the period of 6/12/25-8/30/25.

-NwOESC to provide to Archbold Area Local Schools, OBI Instruction for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Elmwood Local Schools, Visual Impairment (VI) Services for the period of 8/15/25-6/15/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Owens Community College, ASL Interpreter Preparation Program for the period of 7/1/25-6/30/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Patrick Henry Local Schools, Speech Therapy-Extended School Year for the period of 6/1/25-8/31/25.

-NwOESC to provide to Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities, Saturday Camp/School Year Enrichment Services for the period of 7/1/25-12/31/25.

-NwOESC to provide to Four County Career Center, Social Worker for the period of 8/15/25-6/15/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Four County Career Center, Education Consultant Services for the period of 8/15/25-6/15/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Edgerton Local Schools, English Language Learner Services for the period of 8/15/25-6/15/26.

-NwOESC to provide to Eastwood Local Schools, Visual Impairment (VI) Services for the period of 8/15/25-6/15/26.

-To approve Annual Service Agreement with the following district for the 2025-26 school year per R.C. 3313.845: Ayersville Local Schools

Approve the following purchases: Twin Oaks Home Improvements, LLC to provide classroom renovation work at the Independence Education Center.

Ratify the following service agreement: Current Office Solutions to provide to NwOESC, Hosting Services for the period of 6/9/25-6/9/26.

Approved Recommendation Items: Approved NwOESC Handbooks for the 2025-26 School Year as recommended. Certified Staff Handbook, Classified Staff Handbook, Preschool Parent Handbook, IEC Parent/Student Handbook, Northwest Ohio Opportunity School Parent Handbook/Student Handbook, 21st Century Staff Handbook, 21st Century Parent/Student Handbook (Sample), LPDC Handbook, Bus & Van Driver Handbook.

-Approved the transfer from the General Fund (001-0000) to the Building Maintenance Fund (001-9090) and from the General Fund (001-0000) to the Building Reserve Fund (001-9091) for fiscal year 2026. NBEC/NWOCA will be invoiced the identical amount for the funds. Expenses for the Building Maintenance Fund will be reviewed prior to the end of the fiscal year to insure a positive fund balance.

Approved Personnel Consent Items:

-RESIGNATIONS: Bidlack, Melissa, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2025; Cooley, Lindsay, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2025; Downing, Mariah, Special Educator Supervisor/LEC Building Principal, Effective 7/31/2025; Foltz, Marty, Speech Language Pathologist, Effective 7/31/2025; Haines, Brooke, Intervention Specialist, Effective 7/31/2025; Hug, Skeat, Floating Teacher, Effective 7/25/2025; Kelb, Buffy, Intervention Specialist, Effective 7/31/2025; Miller, Jennifer, Paraprofessional, Effective 7/31/2025; Nelson, Natalie, Intervention Specialist, Effective 7/14/2025.

EMPLOYMENT RECOMMENDATIONS – CONTRACTS:

Bidlack, Melissa CERT-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026; Wadas, Annika CERT-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026; Smiddy, Gary CLASS-1 YR 8/1/2025-7/31/2026; Alvarez, Kristen CLASS-1 YR 8/4/2025-7/31/2026; Ayers, Kara CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026; Bard, Sonjah CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026; Brown, Laura CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026; Flowers, Carla CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026; Guyton, Elani CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026; Rosenberger, Carrie CLASS-1 YR 8/4/2025-7/31/2026; Smith, Toni CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026; Staup, Christopher CLASS-1 YR 8/4/2025-7/31/2026; Thiel, Madeline CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026; Whitney, Giacinta CLASS-1 YR 8/7/2025-7/31/2026.

Classified Limited School Year Enrichment:

Myers, Dorothy CLASS-1 YR 7/1/2025-12/31/2025; Alspaugh, Kerri CLASS-1 YR 7/1/2025-12/31/2025; Keller, Dayton CLASS-1 YR 7/1/2025-12/31/2025; Keller, Emiley CLASS-1 YR 7/1/2025-12/31/2025; Keller, Teresa CLASS-1 YR 7/1/2025-12/31/2025; Mann, Donna CLASS-1 YR 7/1/2025-12/31/2025.

Certified Supplemental: Fouts, Jill CPI-Trainer 8/1/2025-7/31/2026; Groll, Kelly CPI-Trainer 8/1/2025-7/31/2026; Ritter, Kris CPI-Trainer 8/1/2025-7/31/2026; Weber, Julie CPI-Trainer 8/1/2025-7/31/2026; Mabee, Susan LPDC-1 YR 9/1/2025-6/30/2026; Shively, Cheryl LPDC-1 YR 9/1/2025-6/30/2026; Sidle, Shanna LPDC-1 YR 9/1/2025-6/30/2026; Winters, Michelle LPDC-1 YR 9/1/2025-6/30/2026.

Substitute Paraprofessionals: Emily Adams, Sonjah Bard, Sherrie Buehrer, Dawn Buskirk, Debra Carter, Kathleen Cooper, Carol Creque, Denise Decker, Melissa French, Barbara Galbraith, Denise Gerschutz, Nicole Hessling, Krista Kirsch, Jane Lavoie, Amanda MacFarlane, Renee Meyer, Joyce Miller, Cynthia Pawlaczyk, Emily Sadowski, Denise Sholl, Cassidy Smith, Lacy Stull, Madeline Thiel, Rochelle VanLoocke, Kayle Vasko, Elysha West.

Substitute Teachers: Kimberly Askins, McKayla Ayers, Sonjah Bard, Jerrell Barnhill, Elizabeth Batt, Brittani Benavides, Arielle Bernal, Nicole Bostater, Kenneth Brown, Kathleen Cooper, Johanna Costigan, Heather Courtney, Carol Creque, Susan Dominique, Drena Doseck, Tammy Elling, Keith Elting, Stacey Elton, Shalyn Findling, Jennifer Florence, Deborah Guelde, Emily Harr, Mary Harrison, Kevin Hayes, Beth Headley, Nicole Hessling, Terry Humbarger, John James, Bailey Jankowiak, Donald Johnson, Kim Kern, Ashton Kessler, Gwendolyn Kinsman, Chris Kirkum, Krista Kirsch, Marie Kuesel, Jane Lavoie, Carissa Lower, Brook Mavis, Donald McCord, Renee Meyer, Joyce Miller, Tonya Notman, Karen Pahl, Jacob Palte, Trudy Partee, Lexie Poulson, Ava Powell, Julie Prowant, Waverly Rue, Abbey Sachs, Emily Sadowski, Sheri Schliesser, Michelle Schramm, Janet Smith, Kelly Smith-Masterson, Jeremy Snider, Demi Storrs, Sarah Stuckey-Diaw, Nick Tammarine, Samantha Trausch, Rochelle VanLoocke, Kayle Vasko, Jamie Vogelsong, Nevada Vogelsong, Lisa Wagner, Shirley Wagner, Layton Willson, Julie Zedlitz, Ryan Zeiter, Maurice Zuver.

Substitute Office Coordinator: Patricia Shotwell

Summer Honors Academy Teachers: Theresa Rickenberg

Approve the following student teachers/interns/volunteers: Stoy, Alyssa, OT Field Experience as a University of Toledo student, Fall 2025, Placed with Matt Ferguson & Sarah Baker.

Rescind the offer of employment for the 2025-2026 Employment Contract: McGraw, Kaylee, Paraprofessional, Declined the offer

Approve Intervention Specialist Tutor: Buffy Kelb

INFORMATION/DISCUSSION ITEMS:

Teacher Evaluation Framework and Board Policy 3220 – Development for 2025-2026

Work is underway to develop a locally designed teacher evaluation framework and corresponding Board Policy 3220 for implementation in the 2025-26 school year.

This effort is intended to streamline the evaluation process and better reflect the responsibilities of our Intervention Specialists and other key staff. Jill Gilliland and Andy Hunter are leading this initiative in collaboration with the LPDC Committee. A draft of the framework and policy is expected to be presented to the Board for consideration in early fall.

2024-2025 Annual Report on Food and Beverages Sold on School Premises

The required annual report has been prepared and will be submitted to ODEW.

OSBA Capital Conference and Trade Show – November 16-18, 2025

The 2025 OSBA Capital Conference will be held at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Delegate selection, registration, and lodging details will be addressed at the August board meeting.

State Sales Tax Holiday – August 1–14, 2025

The 2025 State of Ohio Sales Tax Holiday will begin at 12:00 a.m. on August 1 and conclude at 11:59 p.m. on August 14.

General Election – Nominating Petition Deadline

Individuals seeking re-election in the November 4, 2025 General Election must submit Form 3-W with at least 50 valid signatures to the Fulton County Board of Elections by 4:00 p.m. on August 6, 2025.

-SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT: Superintendent Kerri Weir shared several updates with the Board, beginning with the ongoing federal funding freeze that continues to impact critical programming across the Northwest Ohio ESC. Despite the recent release of Title IV-B (21st Century Community Learning Centers) funds, the delay in allocations for Title I-C, Title II-A, Title III, and Title IV-A remains unresolved.

NwOESC depends on approximately $1.245 million annually from these programs to support services for migrant students, English learners, and students benefiting from afterschool and summer initiatives.

In response, advocacy letters have been submitted to federal leaders urging immediate action. The administrative team is also holding regular discussions with OMEC Director Jose Salinas and state federal programs staff to prepare for any necessary contingency planning.

In state matters, the new biennium budget includes a phased increase in ESC foundation funding by $1.8 million annually, with flat funding for gifted and school improvement services.

ESCs have also been granted additional opportunities and responsibilities—ranging from the right of first refusal for facility purchases to expanded authority in student transportation, literacy initiatives, and veteran educator incentives.

ESCs are included in new workgroups and initiatives supporting early childhood quality standards and professional development tied to statewide literacy efforts. Evaluation results for 2024-25 were also shared.

A total of 50 staff were evaluated using the OPES and OTES 2.0 systems: 1 principal and 49 teachers. Results indicated strong performance with 0 rated Ineffective, 1 Developing, 29 Skilled, and 20 Accomplished.

Administrative searches concluded recently with the Pike-Delta-York Superintendent position being filled by current High School Principal Doug Ford, who will serve in both capacities for the 2025-26 year.

Meanwhile, the Treasurer/CFO search at North Central has been halted, with services being contracted through an agency. Looking ahead, NwOESC has several key events planned for the start of the 2025-26 school year: August 4 – Bus and Van Driver Training at Archbold High School; August 5 – Annual Administrators’ Conference at NwOESC featuring keynote Tom Speaks: “Appreciation in Action: Elevating Education through Leadership”; August 7 – NwOESC Fall Staff Meeting with keynote Dr. Katie Peters: “Building Connections is HEART Work”.

The annual wellness grant application has been submitted to NBHP to support another year of staff-centered wellness efforts. Activities will include participation drives, team challenges, incentive giveaways, empathy and heart-health themes, and charitable “Fourth Friday” donations.

A highlight of the summer included a well-received building cookout organized by Brandi Nafziger and Andy Hunter, with grilling support from Larry Davis, Chad Rex, and Andy himself. The lunch offered a time of appreciation for year-round staff and the work they do.

Superintendent Weir closed by recognizing the extraordinary work of the Administrative Team, office support, technology, and maintenance staff. Their shared commitment and coordinated efforts throughout the summer have ensured the ESC is fully prepared to support districts and launch a successful new year.

Adjournment: As all the business of the evening was complete the meeting adjourned at 6:58 p.m. The next regular meeting of the Board will take place on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 205 Nolan Parkway, Archbold, OH 43502.