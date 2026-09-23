Northwest Ohio Home Sales Remain Strong In August

MAUMEE – Northwest Ohio’s housing market remained active in August, with more single-family homes sold than during the same month last year.

While homes are taking slightly longer to sell, buyer demand remains steady and the supply of available homes is still limited.

Prices also continue to show long-term growth. Through August, the median sales price for a single-family home was $215,000, nearly 6 percent higher than at this point last year.

“Northwest Ohio continues to be an attractive and affordable place to call home,” said Shalonda Thurmond, 2026 president of Northwest Ohio REALTORS.

“Buyer demand remains strong, but every community and price range is different. A local REALTOR can help buyers and sellers understand what is happening in their specific market and make informed decisions.”

More than $1.4 billion in single-family homes were sold throughout the region during the first eight months of 2026, an increase of nearly 11 percent from last year. New listings also increased, giving buyers more opportunities to find a home.

The condo and villa market showed a different trend. More properties came on the market in August, providing buyers with additional choices. These properties generally took longer to sell, while monthly prices were lower than last August.

Looking at the year as a whole, however, condo and villa sales remain ahead of last year and the average sales price has stayed relatively stable.

Because fewer condos and villas are sold, a small change in the number or type of properties sold can have a noticeable effect on monthly results.

Overall, Northwest Ohio’s housing market remains healthy. Single-family home sales and values continue to grow, while buyers in the condo and villa market are beginning to see more options.