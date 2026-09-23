Two Fayette Men Indicted On Pandering Obscenity Charges

A Fulton County grand jury has indicted two Fayette men, Michael W. Krause, 45, and Michael D. Krause, 32, on drug, obscenity and address-notification charges.

Michael W. Krause was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, 21 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, one count of failure to provide notice of change of address and one count of failure to verify address. His case number is 26CR103.

Michael D. Krause was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, one count of failure to provide notice of change of address and one count of failure to verify address. His case number is 26CR104.

According to the indictments, on or about July 8, 2026, each man allegedly knowingly obtained, possessed or used methamphetamine, and each allegedly, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, bought, procured, possessed or controlled obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants.

On or about July 10, 2026, each allegedly failed to notify a sheriff of a change of address as required. From on or about Aug. 24 through Sept. 4, 2026, each allegedly failed to verify a current residence, school, institution of higher education or place of employment address as required.

An indictment is merely an accusation. All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.