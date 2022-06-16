Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center Releases Statement Regarding June 14th Incident

Facebook

The Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center near Stryker released the following statement this afternoon regarding the incident at their facility on June 14th.

“On June 14, 2022, at approximately 10:30 pm, the Northwest Ohio juvenile Detention, Training and Rehabilitation Center (NWOJDC) had a suspected gas leak and 911 was called.

Emergency Management Association, Hazmat Unit, Fire Departments and the Williams County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Tad Shindledecker, Springfield Township Fire Chief, ordered the building be evacuated and the juveniles were transported to the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio for temporary placement until the matter could be resolved.

No evidence of a gas leak was found. In an abundance of caution, the Williams County MAN UNIT responded and ruled out any other possible detection of substances. No drugs or substances were detected in the facility.

Fourteen of the twenty-five juveniles presented with mild symptoms. Those juveniles were sent to area hospitals for medical assessment and clearance.

Those 14 juveniles were medically cleared and were taken to The Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio upon discharge. All juveniles returned to NWOJDC by 9:30 am Wednesday, June 15th, 2022.

The facility has been cleared and has resumed daily activities.”