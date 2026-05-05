Northwest Ohio Prepares To Celebrate Mother’s Day 2026

Mother’s Day arrives Sunday, May 10, and the most meaningful gifts often go well beyond flowers and a card. This week’s special section looks at simple, thoughtful ways to honor the women in our lives — from giving mom a real day of rest by handling the chores she usually shoulders, to writing a handwritten note that becomes a treasured keepsake. The section also celebrates the many forms motherly love takes, recognizing foster, step and adoptive mothers, grandmothers, aunts, mentors and family friends who have stepped into caring roles. The best Mother’s Day gifts, it turns out, are usually the ones built on time, attention and gratitude.