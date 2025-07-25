Northwest Ohio Rug Hookrafters Guild Celebrates 50th Anniversary

On Saturday, July 12, 2025, the Northwest Ohio Rug Hookrafters Guild celebrated their 50th Anniversary with a Rug Exhibit highlighting their five decades of rug hooking.

The Guild was founded in 1975 with LaNue Kelly as its President, Thelma Lehman as Secretary and Doris Replogle as Treasurer.

The Guild was founded to promote the Art of Rug Hooking and to share knowledge with their members and anyone who is interested.

At the Saturday Exhibit, over 300 hooked items ranging form hooked purses to 3-D hooked winter trees to rugs adorned the walls and tables of the Fellowship Hall at the Wesley United Methosdist Church at 903 Center Street, Bryan OH. The Fellowship Hall looked magical with the incredible talent of their members.

The Guild is a group of people who love to spend time together and learn about all things rug hooking. They attend workshops, rug conventions, and rug camps to share their knowledge with the rest of their Guild.

The Guild in the past exhibited at the Sauder Rug Hooking week in August, Bryan’s Barnfest, Bryan Area Cultural Art Show, Montpelier’s Lost Arts Festival, and the Dundee Michigan Old Mill Festival.

The Guild now has 28 members who meet monthly on the second Tuesday. For more information, please contact Doreen DeLisle, President at 419-572-0747.