Don Mosher (1939 – 2025)

(1957 Bryan High School Graduate)

With sad regret, our family needs to notify those in this area that on the evening of July 18, Don J. Mosher, who was born July 2 of 1939, in Bryan, Ohio, to the parents of John H. and Edith Kissabeth Walden Mosher, passed away at his home in Lorain, Ohio with family at his side.

Don had been very ill for the past two years. Don has joined his first-born daughter, Michelle, who was also born in Bryan in 1959 and passed in January of 2023.

It’s a comfort to believe they are strolling together among his parents and brother Rex Mosher, Don’s in-laws, who he loved very much, Ward and Grace Replogle of Stryker, Ohio.

Younger siblings whom he became an older brother for advice and guidance: Janet, Bill, Beth, and Lynn.

After Bryan High School graduation in May of 1957, Don joined the U.S. Navy only to serve a few months due to being Asthmatic.

After this disappointment, he entered Davis Business College in Toledo and graduated having a degree in electronics. That education served him well as he found employment and had the opportunity to provide and live in other parts of the states.

May 26, 1959, in Stryker, Ohio, at the Methodist Church, Don became the husband of Carol R. Replogle.

They began their lives together in Stryker and became the parents of a baby girl, and after several years, they found themselves in Bern, IN, taking advantage of his Davis education.

That led them to Nashville, TN, where a second daughter, Lisa M., was born. A third daughter, Malinda L., arrived, and by then Don wanted to come back north and be close to family.

They lived in Pemberville and still today have close friends from that location. For several years, he owned and drove a steel hauler from Pittsburgh to Detroit. To be closer to that operation, they made their home in Elyria, Ohio.

During this time, the girls were in school and later in college. Don became a very active parent, holding offices in organizations they were involved in. In his own activities, he was a member of the Elyria Grange and was a very proud member of the Masonic Lodge.

He had been sponsored by his father-in-law as the first son to carry on the traditions of membership. In 2019, he received his 50-year membership pin.

Don is especially proud that his grandson Don will carry on this tradition for maybe another 50 years.

Don had always been an avid reader; he enjoyed refinishing antique furniture, became an award-winning carver, and spent and enjoyed many hours doing puzzles and painting. He was very happy knowing Michelle was also a talented painter.

Don left behind Carol his cherished wife of 66 years, Michelle’s daughter Jennifer, her daughter Orianna Hale, Michelle’s son Matt, wife Sally, sons David and Gabe Norris. Daughter Lisa and Frank Diedtrick, daughters Sarah and Chad Kirby and their children Wieland, twins Ewan and Sidney Kirby. Daughter Erica and Arron Hales and their children Max and Eleanor Hale. Daughter Tanya and children Isaiah, Delilah Diedtrick. Lisa’s son Briant Diedtrick. Don’s third daughter Malinda and Thomas Harold their son Don wife Rachel child Delilah Joseph. Malinda and Wm. Shaffer son Nicholas wife Rebbeca Shaffer. Brother-in-law Ron wife Onalee Replogle, Sons of Swanton, Ward, wife Katie Replogle, family of Defiance area, Carol widow of Lynn Replogle and Ken Burger daughters of Crawford Co. and their extended families. The Mosher and Kissabeth cousins.

I believe Don was liked and respected by those to have been lucky to meet him. So, Mosher, we will close this chapter of life by saying love you bro always.